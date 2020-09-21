‘This is really intriguing’ – Birmingham City close in on transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are set to sign former Spanish international Mikel San Jose on a free transfer, as per BBC WM.

The 31-year-old central defensive midfielder has enjoyed an illustrious career with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, whilst has also made appearances for the Spanish national side.

San Jose who can operate in a defensive midfield role or at centre-back would become Aitor Karanka’s ninth signing of the summer.

So, what do you make of this news? Good signing for the Blues?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

I think this looks a decent addition for the Blues to be making this summer.

Karanka has already added Adam Clayton to his midfield for the new season, but another experienced head in there is going to help out massively over the course of the campaign.

San Jose has played at a top level and, you’d hope, that shows if he does take the step into the Championship this summer.

His signing, combined with some already strong business from the Blues, should help Karanka keep things of track and build on a strong start.

Very impressive stuff from Blues on all fronts.

Jacob Potter

I really like the sound of this for Birmingham.

Karanka has clearly had a positive influence on the club’s transfer business, as they’re attracting a player of real quality and experience in San Jose.

I’m stunned that he’d be willing to drop into the Championship though, after a hugely successful time with Spanish giants Athletic Bilbao, where he made 397 appearances for the club.

I’m convinced he’d have a positive impact both on and off-the-pitch for Birmingham, and could certainly play a positive role in aiding the development of some of the club’s younger players in the first-team squad.

It would be a real coup for the Blues if they manage to get this deal over the line.

Have Birmingham City ever loaned out any of these 9 players? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Did Birmingham ever loan out Chris Burke? Yes No

George Dagless

This is really intriguing.

I like San Jose for what he brings to a team and I don’t think it would be a stretch to say this would be somewhat of a coup.

He’s got fine experience and has played at a really good level during his career whilst he still has years left in him and this all points to a good signing for the here and now.

Aitor Karanka has evidently wanted to add a bit of steel and strength in midfield and San Jose is a real competitor down the middle that should add bite to an already combative looking central area.