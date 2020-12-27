‘This is really bad’, ‘How to kill any momentum’ – These Watford fans react as player closes in on transfer

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is travelling to Spain as he closes in on a permanent move to Villarreal.

The Frenchman has been an outstanding performer for the Hornets over the years, starring as they did well in the Premier League and reached an FA Cup final.

Of course, the past 18 months have been tougher, and Capoue had been expected to move in the summer, although he stayed at Vicarage Road and has featured in 11 games this season – including the 1-0 win over Norwich last night.

However, that could be his last game in a Watford shirt, as reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi revealed that Capoue is on the verge of joining Unai Emery’s side on a two-and-a-half year deal.

It’s fair to say that this isn’t the news that Watford fans wanted to hear as they try to push for promotion, particularly as they don’t have many natural defensive midfield options to replace the 32-year-old.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

@WatfordFC know how to kill any momentum don’t they. We get a great result with a new manager and within hours we’ve sold out best midfielder couldn’t we have waited until the window opened before this. https://t.co/kTUOjsVBv7 — Matt Jackson (@mattjack389) December 27, 2020

One of the best signings of the modern era, and perhaps Gino's best work in the market. Deserves a move to top side, and he's got it. A huge problem for the club now, as we don't have anyone within the squad who can replicate his output. #WatfordFC https://t.co/oNKwQWsHjm — Andrew Reynolds (@AndrewJPR91) December 27, 2020

It’s okay lads, we’ve got Ngakia to slot into midfield! That along with Deeney taking our freekicks, we are sure to win the league! https://t.co/JJcRxpkIcE — J (@aka_JM_) December 27, 2020

This is really bad 🙁 https://t.co/AMFrspl92X — Craig Melson (@craigmelson) December 27, 2020

Unpopular opinion but (bar last night) he has played like a player who wanted out https://t.co/JJcRxpkIcE — J (@aka_JM_) December 27, 2020

Cheerio Etienne. Cheers for memories. Best of luck on your next adventure " We had Capoue"😭 #watfordfc https://t.co/XMSvhj7RNB — Murray (@Murray74786063) December 27, 2020