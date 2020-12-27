Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This is really bad’, ‘How to kill any momentum’ – These Watford fans react as player closes in on transfer

8 mins ago

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is travelling to Spain as he closes in on a permanent move to Villarreal.

The Frenchman has been an outstanding performer for the Hornets over the years, starring as they did well in the Premier League and reached an FA Cup final.

Of course, the past 18 months have been tougher, and Capoue had been expected to move in the summer, although he stayed at Vicarage Road and has featured in 11 games this season – including the 1-0 win over Norwich last night.

However, that could be his last game in a Watford shirt, as reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi revealed that Capoue is on the verge of joining Unai Emery’s side on a two-and-a-half year deal.

It’s fair to say that this isn’t the news that Watford fans wanted to hear as they try to push for promotion, particularly as they don’t have many natural defensive midfield options to replace the 32-year-old.

