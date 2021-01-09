Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘This is pathetic’, ‘Whole club is a shambles’ – These Derby County fans are furious after latest update

Members of the Derby County squad still haven’t been paid their full December wages, as the club still wait for their proposed takeover to go through.

It had been reported months ago that Sheikh Khaled was on the verge of purchasing the Rams from Mel Morris, and it was hoped that the deal would be completed by Christmas at the latest.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, and it was revealed on New Years Eve that players hadn’t been paid, although that issue was going to be sorted when the deal went though, which was ‘imminent’.

Again, that hasn’t been the case, and The Athletic confirmed today that some involved with Derby are still awaiting payments for last month’s salary.

As you would expect, this hasn’t gone down well with the support, with some questioning what is going on with the takeover, and why Mel Morris or Sheikh Khaled can’t offer an update, or sort this situation right now.

