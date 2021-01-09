‘This is pathetic’, ‘Whole club is a shambles’ – These Derby County fans are furious after latest update

Members of the Derby County squad still haven’t been paid their full December wages, as the club still wait for their proposed takeover to go through.

It had been reported months ago that Sheikh Khaled was on the verge of purchasing the Rams from Mel Morris, and it was hoped that the deal would be completed by Christmas at the latest.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, and it was revealed on New Years Eve that players hadn’t been paid, although that issue was going to be sorted when the deal went though, which was ‘imminent’.

Again, that hasn’t been the case, and The Athletic confirmed today that some involved with Derby are still awaiting payments for last month’s salary.

As you would expect, this hasn’t gone down well with the support, with some questioning what is going on with the takeover, and why Mel Morris or Sheikh Khaled can’t offer an update, or sort this situation right now.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

The whole club is a shambles at the moment. Some information needs to be forthcoming!! — Andrew Swift (@swigger67) January 9, 2021

Not the sort of news you want to hear, I was reasonably optimistic about this takeover happening, but I’m not so sure anymore this is the first time I’ve felt the doubt🤦‍♂️there’s more questions than answers, the silence is deafening 🤔 — Rab Beggs (@rabbram10) January 9, 2021

Head in hands, think we've all given up on the takeover, we need a statement of either it's not happening or why the delay, if not happening what's the way forward with finances, also only 3 weeks until end of the transfer window, if Mel doesn't sort it out we could be in Div 1 — Tom Newton (@TomSNewton) January 9, 2021

The takeover can take as long as it needs. The problem is the absolute silence on it. If its something that cant be talked about then it just needs a simple statement to tell the fans. The longer it goes on the more fans think there's a problem. — van der Backo (@Backo10Db) January 9, 2021

Jesus Christ, this is getting embarrassing (and quite possibly shambolic) — Mark 🐏 Steward 💙 (@marktheram7) January 9, 2021

Isn’t good at all this😳 — James Aspinall💙 (@Aspi1998) January 9, 2021

This is pathetic. This takeover talk has been going on for far too long. Either Mel Morris puts money into the club to pay the players and possibly get some more players in or he makes a statement on when the takeover will be completed. 1 last thing Mel Morris has ruined us — ben edwards (@BenedwardsBen) January 9, 2021