Leeds United

‘This is our time’ – Many Leeds United fans struggle to contain their excitement as key EFL dates revealed

Published

27 mins ago

on

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United will resume their push for the Premier League on June 21st, with a midday clash with Cardiff City set for live broadcast on Sky Sports.  

Leeds have seen their promotion push placed on hold for over three months, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel now and a return to action is just around the corner.

It’s been confirmed that the first batch of Championship fixtures will be played over the weekend of June 20th, with Leeds in action in Cardiff on the 21st.

24 hours earlier, Fulham take on Brentford, whilst West Brom face Birmingham City, giving both the chance to turn up the pressure on the current Championship leaders.

Currently, Leeds sit top of the pile in the Championship a point clear of West Brom. More importantly, they are seven ahead of Fulham, who they face at Elland Road six days after their meeting with Cardiff.

On the back of these big developments in the EFL, there’s been a sea of reaction from the Leeds fans, with many excited about the upcoming restart of the Championship season.

Whilst nerves will surely be kicking in, many Leeds fans appear pumped up for the return of football…

