Derby County

‘This is only going one way’, ‘Absolute embarrassment’ – These Derby County fans react to concerning club update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County’s players have still not been paid their December wages, with the club requiring a loan from MSD Holdings to stay afloat for now.

As has been well-documented, Rams owner Mel Morris is in advanced talks with Sheikh Khaled about selling the club to the Abu-Dhabi royal family member.

It was reported back in November that the deal had been approved by the EFL, so it seemed a matter of time before an announcement came.

However, that hasn’t happened, which has left Derby with financial issues, which included failing to pay the players fully last month.

And, further worrying updates came out last night, as Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed the club are looking for another loan from the company linked to American businessman Michael Dell, whilst he warned administration could be on the cards if the takeover isn’t sorted quickly.

As you would expect, this news angered the Derby fans, and left them worried about what is going on. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


