‘This is only going one way’, ‘Absolute embarrassment’ – These Derby County fans react to concerning club update

Derby County’s players have still not been paid their December wages, with the club requiring a loan from MSD Holdings to stay afloat for now.

On #dcfc ‘takeover’: players still been not paid and understand Derby have sought another loan from MSD. Money in bank now very low and a genuine threat of administration if this is not sorted ASAP. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 13, 2021

As has been well-documented, Rams owner Mel Morris is in advanced talks with Sheikh Khaled about selling the club to the Abu-Dhabi royal family member.

It was reported back in November that the deal had been approved by the EFL, so it seemed a matter of time before an announcement came.

However, that hasn’t happened, which has left Derby with financial issues, which included failing to pay the players fully last month.

And, further worrying updates came out last night, as Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed the club are looking for another loan from the company linked to American businessman Michael Dell, whilst he warned administration could be on the cards if the takeover isn’t sorted quickly.

As you would expect, this news angered the Derby fans, and left them worried about what is going on. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

We are an absolute embarrassment #dcfc — Rich (@Richierams11) January 13, 2021

The Club is incapable of honest communication with supporters. Take the off the record briefing from Sunday as a prime example — Paul Harrison (@CommPropertyLaw) January 13, 2021

This takeover is not happening and all spin….administration it is , sheikh buys pre pack , club relegated due to points deduction….Mel Morris had been the worst thing to happen to this club in many decades… — Paul (@Williamsp57Paul) January 13, 2021

How do we get from you’ve been ‘assured it’s going thru this week’ to administration? — Scott Gretton (@ScottGretton) January 13, 2021

This has been coming for a long time. Mel Morris completely destroyed this club — Harvey (@_HarveyR1) January 13, 2021

100% takeover is off then, we wouldn't be taking out a loan to pay players if it was still on. Incoming firesale of the academy lads I'd imagine. — nick wragg (@wragg_nick) January 13, 2021

Administration and relegation ahoy! Thanks Mel 👍🏻👍🏻 — James Daykin (@rockjames) January 13, 2021