‘This is one that Derby should avoid’ – Phillip Cocu’s side eyeing move for free-agent: The verdict

Derby County are eyeing a move for former Peterborough United winger Marcus Maddison according to a report from Football Insider.

Maddison spent the second-half of last year’s campaign on loan with Hull City, but was unable to stop the Tigers from being relegated from the Championship.

He chipped in with one goal in his time with Grant McCann’s side, before leaving Peterborough United upon the expiration of his contract.

Derby will be looking to make the necessary additions to their squad ahead of the new league campaign, after missing out on a top-six finish last season.

Phillip Cocu is seemingly keen to add much-needed strength in depth to his team, before their season opener against Reading.

Would Maddison be a good addition to the Derby County squad though?

We discuss…

George Harbey:

I think this is one that Derby should avoid.

There is no denying that Maddison is a player who has lit up League One in previous seasons, scoring wonder goals and producing so many assists for Peterborough United, but his form has gone downhill in recent years and would now be a risk.

He’s now 26 years of age and he’s never really cut it above League One, having flattered to deceive during a brief spell at Hull City last term. It speaks volumes how they didn’t want to keep hold of him despite their relegation to League One – a division Maddison has excelled in in the past.

Derby have plenty of up and coming youngsters coming through the ranks at Pride Park, and in Louie Sibley, they have an attacking midfielder who has so much potential and they should invest their time in developing one of their own, rather than taking a gamble on Maddison.

On a free transfer, it could be worth a punt, but further midfield reinforcements would be needed, that’s for sure.

Sam Rourke:

It depends what Marcus Maddison you’re going to get.

The attacking midfielder simply flopped at Hull City and failed to emulate the successes and ability he showcased on an almost weekly basis at Peterborough.

At Posh, he was one of the most feared attacking weapons in the EFL with his precise shooting ability from distance, and pace and trickery to beat opponents really standing out.

If Cocu can get Maddison’s head in the right place, he could be a really shrewd summer signing on a free, but that really will be easier said than done.

For anyone signing the player this summer it would be a risk and a gamble, and in truth, i’d probably steer clear if I was the Rams.

George Dagless:

Time will tell.

I think he’s a really decent player but I just don’t know what Maddison we’re going to see at Derby, he is quite hard to predict in fairness.

On ability alone, he’s a good player more than capable at this level and Phillip Cocu would really enjoy working with him because of his technical attributes, providing there are no issues with attitude.

I’d like to see it work out for all involved but I think the jury will be out until we’ve seen it develop in the next few months – if it even happens.