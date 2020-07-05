Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘This is on you’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Middlesbrough fans slam key figure after latest defeat

Middlesbrough’s struggles continued this afternoon as they were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside.

That leaves the Teesside outfit in the bottom three, although when the potential points deduction for Wigan is applied it would mean Boro are safe.

Nevertheless, Neil Warnock’s failure to transform the side since taking over suggests the problems run deep for the club and the fans certainly feel owner Steve Gibson is responsible.

Whilst he was loved when he took over, and he has pumped in money during his time, fans have not been happy with the poor decision making that has resulted in a very underwhelming past few years and the club are now trying to avoid the drop to League One.

So, the chairman came in for more criticism after the latest defeat and he will be worried that his decision to bring in Warnock won’t pay off.

Here we look at some of the comments toward Gibson from fans on Twitter…


