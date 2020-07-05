‘This is on you’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Middlesbrough fans slam key figure after latest defeat

Middlesbrough’s struggles continued this afternoon as they were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside.

That leaves the Teesside outfit in the bottom three, although when the potential points deduction for Wigan is applied it would mean Boro are safe.

Nevertheless, Neil Warnock’s failure to transform the side since taking over suggests the problems run deep for the club and the fans certainly feel owner Steve Gibson is responsible.

Whilst he was loved when he took over, and he has pumped in money during his time, fans have not been happy with the poor decision making that has resulted in a very underwhelming past few years and the club are now trying to avoid the drop to League One.

So, the chairman came in for more criticism after the latest defeat and he will be worried that his decision to bring in Warnock won’t pay off.

Here we look at some of the comments toward Gibson from fans on Twitter…

Poor performance again @boro #boro if we can't pull this round, we are down. Hull hadn't won since new year's day and QPR haven't won yet since the restart. Poor, and it's Steve Gibson's fault if we do drop. — JayDH (@jamiedho) July 5, 2020

Steve “Smash The League” Gibson has ultimately got us to this stage #boro #borolive — Jack Strawberry (@BoroStrawberry) July 5, 2020

Gibson needs to take a long look at himself. Imo he’s taking the club no where and should sell up. #boro — JustBoroFC #UTB (@JustBoroFC) July 5, 2020

Praying on a Wigan points deduction to prevent relegation to the third tier. What a sad state of affairs. This is on you Steve Gibson. #Boro — Chris Cassidy (@CCass6) July 5, 2020

Just over a year ago Steve Gibson believed that Slaviša Jokanović wasn’t good enough for the job but Johnathan Woodgate was… in that time we’re heading for @SkyBetLeagueOne #boro #borolive pic.twitter.com/fidLvcc9F8 — Daniel Crowe (@DannyCrowe) July 5, 2020

What angers me too, is the fact Gibson spent so long trying to pick holes in other clubs and sue them when he should have been focusing on putting his own house in order first. #Boro — Andrew (@officialandyb24) July 5, 2020