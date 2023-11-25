Highlights Norwich City's starting XI, valued at £55.3 million by Transfermarkt, features key players such as Gabriel Sara (£13.9m) and Josh Sargent (£10.4m).

The team's defensive line includes important players like Dimitrios Giannoulis (£3m) and Jack Stacey (£1.9m) who aim to make the defence more robust.

The Canaries will rely on the performance of their top-valued players, like Gabriel Sara and Josh Sargent, to challenge for the play-offs and secure promotion.

Norwich City's most recent return to the Sky Bet Championship has been underwhelming and, lately, David Wagner has been struggling to maximise ability within the squad.

The Canaries’ fans will look at the impressive feats managed by their fiercest rivals, Ipswich Town, and feel envy, but they will remain confident that they can fight for the play-offs to ensure that they are not completely outdone by the Tractor Boys.

Here, Football League World has decided to determine the best starting XI for Norwich in terms of transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, with the team set up in a generic 4-2-3-1 formation. The starting XI is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth £55.3 million.

GK: Angus Gunn - £2.2 million

The Scottish international has been the main man between the sticks for Norwich this season. Angus Gunn took the decision to join the Canaries to battle for the first team shirt with Tim Krul. It took him a season but he managed to snatch it in the 2022-23 Championship campaign. Gunn's performances last season managed to earn him a call up to the Scottish international set-up with the keeper looking to build upon this.

LB: Dimitrios Giannoulis - £3 million

The Greek international joined the club initially on loan in January for the 2020–21 season and left the impression that the team would sign him permanently for the following season. He has been an important part of the team since joining. The value of the player by Transfermarkt will be due to the importance that he has within the squad and the impact he has had on the international stage.

CB: Ben Gibson - £1.7 million

Ben Gibson joined the club in September 2020, and he was a vital part of the side that earned promotion during that campaign - Gibson has maintained his importance in the club. The defence has been shaky thus far, and the centre back will be determined to find form to once again achieve promotion with the Canaries.

CB: Shane Duffy – £1.7 million

Valued the exact same as his central defender is Shane Duffy. The Irish international has featured regularly in Championship games, displaying the importance he has for the side. The man from Derry has struggled in recent years to find consistent football following a poor spell at Celtic, so he will hope that Norwich will be different and that he can lead the club to a change of fortune this season and once again become a Premier League footballer.

RB: Jack Stacey - £1.9 million

Jack Stacey joined Norwich in the previous transfer window, having found it hard to play regularly on the south coast with Bournemouth. Stacey will look to find his feet at a new club and demonstrate that he is top quality to help the club earn a place back in the Premier League. Wagner will hope this form continues but will look to his entire defence, including Stacey, to become harder to break down moving forward.

CM: Liam Gibbs - £2.4 million

Liam Gibbs joined Norwich from Ipswich in July 2021, when the Canaries were in the Premier League and the Tractor Boys were languishing in League One. Gibbs failed to feature in the Premier League, but the following season he would be a key member of the squad and has continued to play a key part of the Norwich team. This has brought about the evaluation of Gibbs by Transfermarkt to be £2.4 million.

CM: Marcelino Nunez - £4.3 million

The Chilean international joined the Canaries in the summer of 2022, and he was a key fixture of the squad in that campaign, playing 35 of the 46 Championship fixtures. The midfielder will look to continue this form throughout the his time at the East Anglica side, hoping to inspire the club to the Premier League.

CAM: Gabriel Sara - £13.9 million

Gabriel Sara is the most valuable player in the Norwich side, at £13.9 million, according to Transfermarkt. Sara joined the club in the summer of 2022 and had a major impact on the club as he scored seven goals in the 40 games he played for the Canaries in the Championship. He will look to continue this goalscoring form for the rest of the time he is at the club. Wagner will hope his form continues and that it inspires the rest of the squad to improve their performances to challenge for the play-offs.

LW: Ui-jo Hwang - £4.2 million

The winger is currently on loan at Norwich from Nottingham Forest. The South Korean is valued at £4.8 million by Transfermarkt. Wagner will be hopeful that Ui-jo Hwang can find a clinical touch to help improve the club's fortune in front of goal in pursuit of promotion.

RW: Christian Fassnacht - £2.2 million

Since joining Young Boys in the summer, Christian Fassnacht has appeared regularly in the Championship this season. He is vital to the approach taken by Wagner, and there is little chance this will change for the remainder of the season. The Swiss international will look to bring his Champions League experience to help inspire his new colleagues.

ST: Josh Sargent - £10.4 million

The American joined the club when they were last in the Premier League and initially struggled to score goals. However, he found his footing in the Championship having registered 13 goals in the 2022-23 campaign. An injury has plagued him in the early part of this season, which will give Adam Idah a chance to step up and perform as they chase promotion. But the Irish international is nowhere near as valued as Josh Sargent, who is valued at £10.4 million by Transfermarkt.