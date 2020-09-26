‘This is new’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans respond to breaking team news for Rotherham clash

Birmingham City will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they host Rotherham United at the St Andrews’ Stadium.

An impressive opening day victory over Brentford was followed up by a goalless draw away at Swansea City last weekend, and manager Aitor Karanka will want his side to continue their strong start in defence, while increasing their attacking threat at the other end of the pitch.

Rotherham meanwhile, followed up their last minute win at fellow promotion winners Wycombe from the opening day with a 1-0 defeat to Millwall last time out, and will still be looking for points to give themselves a foundation at this level for the rest of the campaign.

Perhaps with that in mind, Karanka has named a side that shows just one change from the one that drew in Wales last weekend, as Scott Hogan makes his first appearance for the club since returning on a permanent deal from Aston Villa, with Jon Toral dropping to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Birmingham fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the clash with the Millers.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blues supporters had to say.

Fair play. He mentioned flexibility. It's a game we need to attack and going two up top gives us far more of an opportunity going forward. — – (@j194_) September 26, 2020

I reckon he’s playing Hogan as a no. 10. #BCFC #KRO — Gary J. Richards (@TheGJRichards) September 26, 2020

Not sure why we are changing everything just to accommodate Juke in a 4-4-2 , we need to get away from this, the 4-3-2-1 was working fine . That formation will suit Rotherham the way they play — mick (@mickcwhill) September 26, 2020

Decent starting 11 and only concern would be for Crowley on the bench 💁🏻‍♂️ 2nd manager that at the moment isn’t fully convinced in regards to his ability. KRO 👊 — Ian Griffin (@Ian78967767) September 26, 2020

Great 11 Crowley ain't played all season though — Reg (@B13R3G) September 26, 2020

Two upfront is a departure from the 4-2-3-1 I expected us to stick with. If we are going to play that sometimes then we do need another striker in the squad. Hope the midfield change doesn't disrupt our solidity today.

No San Jose – guess he's not match fit.

Come on Blues #KRO — Andy (@Bluenose_Andy) September 26, 2020

Hogan and Juke😍🔥 love to the boys back together — J.K (@KongyeMMA) September 26, 2020

Attacking 11 this is new!!😍 — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) September 26, 2020

Like it, going for goals, let’s have it — Regan Jackson (@ReegJackson) September 26, 2020