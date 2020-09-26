Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘This is new’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans respond to breaking team news for Rotherham clash

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they host Rotherham United at the St Andrews’ Stadium.

An impressive opening day victory over Brentford was followed up by a goalless draw away at Swansea City last weekend, and manager Aitor Karanka will want his side to continue their strong start in defence, while increasing their attacking threat at the other end of the pitch.

Rotherham meanwhile, followed up their last minute win at fellow promotion winners Wycombe from the opening day with a 1-0 defeat to Millwall last time out, and will still be looking for points to give themselves a foundation at this level for the rest of the campaign.

Perhaps with that in mind, Karanka has named a side that shows just one change from the one that drew in Wales last weekend, as Scott Hogan makes his first appearance for the club since returning on a permanent deal from Aston Villa, with Jon Toral dropping to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Birmingham fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the clash with the Millers.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blues supporters had to say.


