‘This is my character’ – Xisco Munoz makes Watford vow

Xisco Munoz has refuted any suggestions that his lack of experience as a manager could affect his tenure as Watford boss, with the Spaniard speaking to the club’s official website for the first time since being appointed.

The former Valencia player’s appointment came as a bit of a surprise to some earlier this month as the Hornets wasted no time in dispensing of Vladimir Ivic following their 2-0 away defeat to Huddersfield Town, before swiftly installing Munoz into the hotseat.

Tasked with securing promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, Munoz will be aware of the challenge that awaits him and will know the pressure is on for him to prove that the change made by the Pozzo family is the right one.

And the enigmatic Spaniard was quick to underline what fans can expect from him, whilst also refuting the idea that his lack of managerial experience could hamper him:

“It doesn't matter about experience. My experience is being a winner. I have been a winner all my life and won everything in my playing career. This is my character. Sometimes experience is about winning. Some have experience for 10 years and won nothing.” 🙌 Xisco Muñoz 🙌 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 22, 2020

After hanging up his boots as a player back in 2016, Munoz took up his first job in management some three years later with Georgian outfit Dinamo Tbilisi as the club’s assistant before then enjoying a stint as caretaker boss.

The Verdict

It is a case of here we go again for Watford and their supporters as they welcome their ninth manager in the space of six years to Vicarage Road.

Ivic leaves after laying the foundations for a promotion push, meaning that Munoz takes over a side that has already adapted to the full throttle nature of the Championship following their relegation last term.

Hoping from the Georgian first tier to the second tier of the EFL is a tough learning curve and I feel the Hornets will have to be patient with their new man in order for this appointment to prove to be a success.

I for one was shocked when Ivic was given his marching orders but as we know the Pozzo family do not take kindly to missing out on their strict targets and quite rightly demand constant success – a factor which could well define how long Munoz stays in the job.