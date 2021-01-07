‘This is more like it’ – Nottingham Forest want to sign 25-year-old midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic, according to reports from Greece.

Krovinovic has spent the last year-and-a-half on loan at West Bromwich Albion, after being brought to the Hawthorns by Slaven Bilic last season.

The Croatian midfielder scored three goals and made four assists as the Baggies won automatic promotion to the Premier League last term.

This season, he’s made five league starts for Albion in the top-flight, but his chances of regular game time could be slim under Sam Allardyce following Bilic’s departure.

According to Greek media outlet to10, Krovinovic is wanted by Nottingham Forest and PAOK, with a potential loan cancellation on the cards.

Here, we discuss this potential arrival at the City Ground…

Alfie Burns

I think that this would be a very good piece of business for Forest, but as is always the case at the City Ground, players have to be shipped out first.

Chris Hughton has some job on his hands getting the Forest squad into shape. Players need to be shipped out before any new signings are made.

However, on Krovinović, I like the look of the signing.

He impressed me when he played for West Brom in the Championship, showing great technical ability and versatility in where he can play.

If Hughton and Forest want to get the ball down and play, Krovinović will be an ideal ‘link’ to get things running smoothly.

It would be great to see Forest make this signing and ship some of the deadwood out of the club.

Sam Rourke

This is more like it.

I’ve been unimpressed with some of Nottingham Forest’s transfer activity over the last few seasons, but there seems to be a logical reason behind this potential deal.

I feel Forest need to improve the link between midfield and their attack, with their attacking plays often lacking intensity and urgency – and in Krovinovic you have someone who has the ability to drive forward with the ball and get the ball to the attackers quick.

He showcased his quality last season for West Brom in the Championship, playing a key role alongside the likes of Matheus Pereira in getting the Baggies promoted.

Whilst Cafu has shown glimmers of real quality in that attacking midfield role, i’m still convinced the Reds need an actual attacking midfielder in that slot, with Cafu labelled as a defensive midfielder prior to his arrival at the City Ground.

Luke Freeman has struggled to impress since arriving, albeit he has been hampered with injuries, so there is a real opportunity here for Krovinovic to make that central attacking midfield role his own.

Ned Holmes

This could be an interesting signing for the Reds.

The Croatian knows the Championship, having helped West Brom get promoted last term, and so you’d expect he could hit the ground running.

Luke Freeman has not had the impact the club will have hoped he would, while the jury is out on Cafu in attacking midfield.

Signing a proven playmaker like Krovinovic could be a smart move but it’s not exactly thinking long term.