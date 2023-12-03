Highlights Middlesbrough's squad has undergone a turnaround in form after a rough start to the season, with expectations now high for a top-six challenge.

The most valuable starting XI according to Transfermarkt includes key players like Seny Dieng, Dael Fry, and Hayden Hackney.

Riley McGree has been a standout player for Boro and is integral to their promotion aspirations this season.

Middlesbrough are back on track in their quest to challenge for promotion to the Premier League after a shocking start to the season stunned Teesside after a solid campaign last year.

Five losses from their opening six games and draws against bottom sides Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday had fans fearing for the worst, but that has been put to bed and there's an expectation that Boro challenge for the top-six once more with such a competitive squad.

That squad will have to rely on the nous of last season if they are to go up.

Here, Football League World takes a look at the squad in question from a unique angle, diving into the most valuable starting XI according to Transfermarkt.

GK: Seny Dieng (£1.75m)

Dieng joined from QPR in the summer after a solid stint at Loftus Road, which spanned three years.

Signing for a fee of £2m, Dieng had a slow start like the rest of the team, but he's been justifying his price-tag lately with some solid performances.

RB: Anfernee Dijksteel (£1.75m)

The Netherlands youth international has made over 100 appearances for Boro and is now at what you would consider his peak, though he hasn't featured much under Michael Carrick.

He ranks above Tommy Smith due to his age, though he’s nowhere near the most valuable player in the team.

CB: Dael Fry (£4.35m)

A homegrown talent, Fry has constantly had offers from the Premier League touted his way with the likes of Burnley, Everton and even Newcastle being linked with a move for the huge centre-back.

Still only 26, Fry has made over 30 appearances for Boro in each of the last five seasons and, having been an ever-present this season, including taking the captain’s armband, may well be set to do the same this year.

CB: Paddy McNair (£3.9m)

Manchester United academy graduate McNair has also become a Middlesbrough stalwart, closing in on his 200th league appearance for the club after joining from Sunderland in 2018.

It’s crazy to think he’s still only 28 after appearing to burst onto the scene at United almost a decade ago, and that is represented by his international prowess, having made 64 appearances for Northern Ireland - and as one of the top five most-valuable players in the club, he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon unless his contract is allowed to run down in the summer.

LB: Lukas Engel (£1.3m)

A lesser-known member of the Boro team, Denmark-born Engel joined from Danish side Silkeborg back in August and has started to stake his claim for a definitive first-place team at Boro.

Just 24, there is plenty of reason to grow but he’s only worth £1.3million - less than back-up centre-backs Matt Clarke and Darragh Lenihan. But with Alex Bangura and Hayden Coulson to contend with, he’s a clear lead choice.

CM: Hayden Hackney (£6.1m)

Middlesbrough's homegrown star Hayden Hackney is the most expensive player in the team. He only had his breakthrough season last time out when Carrick miraculously dragged Boro to the play-offs, and more strong performances this season have seen Hackney become an ever-present bar the game he missed due to suspension.

A vital part of the furniture and his value will only increase given that he’s just 21-years-old.

CM: Lewis O’Brien (£5.2m)

O'Brien had the chance for his Premier League dream at Nottingham Forest after they signed him from Huddersfield amid promotion to the top-flight in the summer of 2022, but the Reds brought in 30 new players - and with a gaffe not allowing him to join Blackburn on loan, alongside being unregistered from the squad and finding himself sent to the MLS, O'Brien is finally back in the second-tier.

He's Boro's second-most valuable player and will hope for a big impact in the second-half of the season.

CAM: Sam Greenwood (£4.35m)

Leeds loaning a player out to what was considered a promotion rival at the start of the season seemed like a bold strategy, but the Whites were adding the likes of Joel Piroe and Glen Kamara in that area of the pitch.

A slow start has been rectified and Greenwood has been amongst the goals for Boro, including the winners against Norwich and Leicester. An astute signing and, if Leeds go up and Boro don’t, a permanent move wouldn’t be the worst deal in the world.

RW: Isaiah Jones (£3.05m)

Seen as the direct replacement to Djed Spence, Jones flew out of the traps, but his performances cooled down, which left the media spotlight to swing onto now-departed Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer.

But Jones has found his groove once again on Teesside,which has coincided with the upturn in form and that can't be sniffed at. He's fully deserving of his place in the most valuable XI, especially at just 24 years of age.

ST: Emmanuel Latte Lath (£3.9m)

Latte Lath struggled in the opening stages of his Middlesbrough career but, again, at just 24 he has huge scope to improve. There is no doubt Boro would’ve struggled up front compared to the goals that Archer and Akpom gave them, alongside the help from Aaron Ramsey and co.

Josh Coburn has taken his place in the side recently, but with Latte Lath having longer on his contract and having European prowess at clubs such as SPAL and St Gallen, he’s ahead of both Coburn and Marcus Forss in the pecking order.

LW: Riley McGree (£3.5m)

McGree has been a superstar at the Riverside when it comes to Boro's last 12 months under Carrick. He's arguably one of Carrick's most influential players and key to the side competing for promotion this season.