‘This is massive’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to confirmation of player agreement

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has signed a new long-term contract at Ashton Gate, the club have announced.

Having joined the Robins from Guernsey FC last year, the teenager has already made seven first-team appearances for the Championship club.

Now, after an impressive display in the Bristol City’s defeat at home to Swansea on Friday night, the club have moved quickly to secure his future to the club for the foreseeable future.

On Saturday, Scott’s 18th birthday, it was confirmed that the teenager has put pen to paper on a new four-year contract, securing his future at Ashton Gate until the end of the 2024/25 season.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, that is something the Robins have done, despite interest from the Premier League in the teenager, with top-flight scouts said to have watched the player on Friday.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Scott’s new deal, plenty of Bristol City fans appeared delighted with the club’s latest piece of business.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

