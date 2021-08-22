Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘This is massive’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to confirmation of player agreement

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has signed a new long-term contract at Ashton Gate, the club have announced.

Having joined the Robins from Guernsey FC last year, the teenager has already made seven first-team appearances for the Championship club.

Now, after an impressive display in the Bristol City’s defeat at home to Swansea on Friday night, the club have moved quickly to secure his future to the club for the foreseeable future.

Can you get 22/22 on this Bristol City transfer quiz?

1 of 22

Nick Maynard was signed by Bristol City in the summer of 2008 for how much? (A then club-record fee)

On Saturday, Scott’s 18th birthday, it was confirmed that the teenager has put pen to paper on a new four-year contract, securing his future at Ashton Gate until the end of the 2024/25 season.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, that is something the Robins have done, despite interest from the Premier League in the teenager, with top-flight scouts said to have watched the player on Friday.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Scott’s new deal, plenty of Bristol City fans appeared delighted with the club’s latest piece of business.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This is massive’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to confirmation of player agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: