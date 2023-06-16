Ipswich Town have confirmed that Kieran McKenna has signed a new long-term contract with the club, seeing him committed at Portman Road until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

McKenna has worked wonders with Ipswich since arriving and is about to embark on his first season of management in the Championship, a level the club haven't played at since 2018/19.

McKennia signs new Ipswich deal

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has some tough calls to make this summer.

Confirmation has come from Ipswich that McKenna has agreed a new contract at the club.

The terms of that agreement see him through until the summer of 2027 and, in the words of Mark Ashton, allows Ipswich to "pave the way for the future development which can be built on continued stability".

There is set to be more investment at Ipswich over the course of this summer, as the club plan to attack the Championship upon their return under McKenna.

What's the reaction like to McKenna's new deal?

As you can expect, the news of McKenna's extended stay has delighted Ipswich supporters.

This pair weren't backward in coming forwards with where McKenna ranks:

This fan alluded to loose links to Leicester City and Celtic that have lingered this summer.

Big, big news in the eyes of this fan.

One fan is eyeing Europe already.

For many fans, including the below, this is the key deal this summer.