‘This is massive for us’ – Many West Brom fans react to Valerien Ismael’s player update

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Dara O’Shea has now returned to full training at the club.

The defender initially made an incredibly positive start to the 2021/22 campaign at The Hawthorns as he featured in each of the club’s opening five league fixtures.

As well as scoring two goals for his side in the Championship, O’Shea managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.73 during these particular clashes.

O’Shea would have been hoping to help the Baggies push on at this level after representing the Republic of Ireland during the September international break.

However, the defender suffered a serious ankle injury against Portugal which has forced him to miss a considerable chunk of action.

Making reference to O’Shea’s road to recovery, West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that the defender has now returned to training.

Speaking to the club’s official website about O’Shea, Ismael said: “The good news to tell you is Dara has made massive progress again.

“He’s back in full team training now.

“He will need maybe another couple of weeks with the squad and some games with our PL2 side to get the confidence and match fitness back.

“We are really pleased.

“It’s great for Dara.”

Upon seeing this particular injury update, many West Brom fans reacted in a positive manner to the news on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

