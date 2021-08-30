‘This is massive’, ‘Fantastic news’ – Many QPR fans react as medical scheduled for player

Watford striker Andre Gray is set to undergo a medical at QPR, ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline, as reported by Adam Leventhal of The Athletic via Twitter.

The tweet states that a season-long loan deal is likely to be struck between the two sides, with Gray seemingly not deemed as a player near Watford’s first-team at this stage.

Gray has attracted the interest of plenty of Championship clubs this summer, with his absence in Watford’s opening games enhancing the possibility of a potential exit.

The Midlands-born forward emerged into the professional game after being picked up by Luton Town from the depths of the non-league, with The Hatters being a fifth-tier side in 2012.

After helping Luton return to the Football League, during a season where he scored 30 times to claim the division’s golden boot, Gray signed for Championship club Brentford.

Proceeding to score 20 times in 52 appearances, Burnley secured the services of the forward, who went on to net 33 times in 78 games.

Gray joined Watford in the summer of 2017, and he has gone on to score 21 goals in 125 outings for the Hertfordshire club, including four last season.

Here, we take a look at how some QPR fans have reacted to the news that Andre Gray is reportedly set for a medical in West London…

This is massive! https://t.co/8JzX6QMSfA — Bruce Sheridan MBE (@qprfc_mad) August 30, 2021

Where does he fit in , I like Chris Willlock and illias Chair , only way he fits for me is dropping either Chas Austin or Lyndon Dykes . — Ian Rayner (@IanRayner19) August 30, 2021

LETS GOOOOOOO 🔥🔥🔥 — Dom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🧢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@1998_DAK) August 30, 2021

Awesome work r’s 👏🏻👏🏻 — michael tamplin (@MicaelTamplin) August 30, 2021

Austin needs plenty of rest her the season, so I think this is a good signing as long as he's not costing a fortune, and he turns up… — Simon squibb (@Squibbo06) August 30, 2021

👀 Goodmorning and this is fantastic news! https://t.co/1itrQGXqiT — Nelson (@N_G819) August 30, 2021