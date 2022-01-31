‘This is madness’, ‘Didn’t know today could get any worse’ – Plenty of Ipswich fans react to confirmed transfer news

Ipswich Town midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined fellow League One side Crewe Alexandra on loan until the end of the season, the Tractor Boys have confirmed.

Harper only joined Ipswich from West Brom for an undisclosed fee back in the summer transfer window, signing a three-year contract at Portman Road.

Since then, Harper has gone on to make 18 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, although he has started just six league games in that time.

As a result, the midfielder has now completed a temporary deadline day move to Crewe, no doubt with the hope of securing more regular game time.

While Ipswich are currently ninth in the League One table, eight points off the top-six, Crewe are 22nd in the third-tier standings, seven points from safety.

Taking to Twitter to react to that news, plenty of Ipswich fans were keen to give their thoughts on this departure, with many concerned about the number of outgoings in comparison to incomings.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Tractor Boys fans had to say.

