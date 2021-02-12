Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This is literally beyond belief now’ – Many Bristol City fans react to emerging player news

Bristol City have confirmed that Alfie Mawson has suffered another knee problem, whilst striker Chris Martin is expected to miss around three months with a hamstring injury.

Mawson, who missed ten weeks earlier in the campaign after an issue with his other knee, has returned to his parent club Fulham, who’ll assess the extend of the damage he sustained during the Robins’ FA Cup tie at Sheffield United in midweek.

The former Swansea City man was sent off in the second-half at Bramall Lane, but it now appears that he might have played with final game for Bristol City – with his loan deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Martin’s season is also over after the club confirmed that the former Derby frontman has undergone successful surgery on his hamstring, that will see him miss around three months.

Martin joined back in September following his release from the Pride Park outfit, and has scored four times in all competitions for the Robins.

These injury blows are the latest in a freakish line of setbacks for City, whose supporters have expressed their ever-growing frustration on Twitter:


