‘This is like Christmas’, ‘Unfair on everyone else’ – These Ipswich Town fans are delighted as another new signing announced

Ipswich Town’s very busy summer has continued this evening as they completed the signing of Conor Chaplin.

✍️ Welcome to #itfc, Conor Chaplin! — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 27, 2021

Paul Cook has been backed significantly in the market by the new owners at Portman Road, with the Barnsley forward the latest to arrive, as the Tractor Boys announced his addition on their official site.

Bringing in the 24-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, is considered a real statement of intent from the Suffolk outfit, with Chaplin featuring in 34 games for Barnsley as they reached the play-offs last season, whilst he has shone in the third tier for Coventry and Portsmouth in the past.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see the supporters were delighted by this news, as they gear up for what should be a very exciting season.

Here we look at some of the reaction from fans on Twitter to Ipswich’s tenth new recruit so far in the window…

This is not a drill people, I repeat this is not a drill ! 10 quality signings through the door this summer. Championship, we’re coming for you !! #itfc 💙 https://t.co/sMNUkJ2nbA — Victoria💙 (@Vicky4244) July 27, 2021

Huge signing for us! What a day #itfc https://t.co/Gotu1ZN858 — Adam Ratcliffe (@adam1987itfc) July 27, 2021

Uppa Towen!!! 🎶We are going up, we are going up🎶 https://t.co/XCx2K0nODm — Scott Fraser (@SFraze_ITFC) July 27, 2021