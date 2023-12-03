Highlights Leicester City managed to retain and acquire talented players despite dropping out of the Premier League, thanks to manager Enzo Maresca's influence.

Mads Hermansen, James Justin, and Wout Faes are key players in Leicester City's most valuable 11, showcasing the club's strength in defence.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's outstanding performances make him one of the best players in the league, and his retention could be crucial for Leicester's success this season.

When Leicester City dropped out of the Premier League at the end of last season, it came as a shock to many. Despite now being in the Championship, they’ve managed to keep a hold of lots of their most talented players, as well as add others.

Enzo Maresca was appointed manager of the club over the summer, as the club looked to rebuild and refocus after last season. Maresca was the assistant manager at Man City from 2022-23, as well as being involved with other roles at City.

Since taking control, he has implemented his style on the club, and they’ve gone from strength to strength.

The Foxes are looking likely to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With their squad brimming with quality, we’ve used Transfermarkt’s valuations to build Leicester City’s most valuable 11.

GK - Mads Hermansen, £6.1m

One reason for their poor form last season was their failure to replace Kasper Schmiechal when he departed. He had been their long-term number one, and his departure was somewhat unexpected.

This season, they signed Mads Hermansen from Brondby. Hermansen is another Dane who the Foxes will be hoping can become another long-term number one, as he’s just 23 years old.

RB - James Justin, £13.9m

James Justin has been with Leicester since joining in 2019 from Luton Town. When the Foxes were relegated, there were question marks about his future given his talent, yet he has stayed.

Justin has one cap for England and, at 25, could make more in the future if Leicester do return to the Premier League.

He’s valued at £13.9m and that figure will continue to grow as he impresses in the Championship.

CB - Wout Faes, £17.4m

Wout Faes joined from the French side, Reims, in 2022 and has been a part of the Leicester defence ever since.

The Belgium international is the second most valuable player in the team, and is arguably playing below his standard. He’ll be expecting his loyalty to pay off and see a return to the Premier League with the club next season.

CB - Wilfred Ndidi, £15.6m

Partnering Faes is Wilfred Ndidi. Ndidi has played in defence before for Leicester, but is better known as a defensive midfielder for the Foxes.

The Nigerian international has played over 200 games for Leicester and was another player that was expected to leave after relegation.

His vast experience at the club, and on the national stage, will be key if Leicester are to return to the top flight.

LB - Callum Doyle, £13m

Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle is the other full back in Leicester's most valuable 11. He’s valued at £13m at just 20 years old.

Doyle is currently out with a knee injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined until the end of January. The injury put a halt on what had been a good start to his Leicester loan, playing either left back or centre back for the Foxes.

CM - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, £26m

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is one of the best players in the league this season. The 25-year-old has been with the club since 2006 and, via two loans, he finds himself as one of the first names on the team sheet.

He has double figures for goals and assists combined already, proving his value to the club. Keeping hold of Dewsbury-Hall may turn out to be their best piece of business this season.

CM - Cesare Casadei, £10.4m

Cesare Casadei, on loan from Chelsea, has featured heavily from the bench but is listed in the most valuable 11 for the Foxes.

He’s just 20 years old but has experience in the Championship thanks to a loan at Reading last season.

Casadei is certainly a player with talent, having been on the books at Inter Milan prior to Chelsea.

RM - Ricardo Pereira, £8.7m

The oldest player in the team, Ricardo Pereira, is valued at £8.7m and is still an important part of the team. He can play either full-back position or further forward if needed.

Pereira has played over 100 games for Leicester after his big move from Porto. He impressed in his first season at the King Power but struggled with injuries in their recent relegation season.

CAM - Patson Daka, £13m

Zambian Patson Daka moved to Leicester in 2021. He’s now worth just more than £13 million.

Dropping to the Championship may have been a chance for Daka to improve. Unfortunately, he has found game time hard to come by. With January on the horizon, he may be looking at the possibility of a move away from the Foxes.

LM - Stephy Mavididi, £7.8m

One of Leicester’s summer signings, Stephy Mavididi, joined from Montpellier after leaving England in 2018. Mavididi was with Arsenal and, after some loan spells, he opted to join Juventus and spent time in Europe.

Since joining Leicester, he has been in great form for the Foxes, providing a great attacking option.

Mavididi’s attacking threat will be crucial as they push on this season.

ST - Kelechi Iheanacho, £15.6m

The man leading the line for Leicester is Kelechi Iheanacho, who joined the Foxes from Man City, looking for first team action. He left Man City with a good reputation after playing 64 games and scoring 21 goals.

Since joining the Foxes, he has played over 200 games and scored 60+ goals. He’d have liked to have a few more for the club, but at 27, he’s coming into his prime.