Highlights Leeds United managed to keep hold of their key players and have added further talent to ensure a quick return to the Premier League.

Illan Meslier, valued at over £17m, is the most valuable player in Leeds United's starting 11 and has solidified his position as the number one goalkeeper despite criticism.

Georginio Rutter, the French forward, joined Leeds for a club record fee and will be looking to score more goals to secure his starting place in the team.

Leeds United returned to the Championship after relegation from the Premier League last season.

Like so many Premier League clubs we see drop, they’ve managed to keep hold of some of their most talented players.

While they’ve kept key players, they also added further talent to help make sure they make an immediate return to the top flight.

They’ve started the season well and look like they’ll be one of the teams challenging for promotion when the season comes to a close.

Here, using Transfermarkt, we’ve got Leeds United’s most valuable starting 11, which has some noticeable exclusions.

GK - Illan Meslier, £17.3m

The Frenchman has been the number one at Leeds since he joined from Lorient after impressing on loan. He has managed to keep his number one spot despite some criticism of him.

Meslier is valued north of £17m on transfermarkt and is the most valuable player in the 11. Even though he has been around for some time, he is still only 23 years old.

RB - Djed Spence, £6.9m

Spurs loanee Djed Spence impressed when he was last in the Championship. His attacking and defensive qualities earned him a big move to Spurs. However, he never got a look in at the club and was shipped out on loan.

Now on loan at Leeds, his season has been hampered by injury. He’s expected to be back ahead of 2024.

CB - Ethan Ampadu, £10.4m

Wales international Ethan Ampadu made his professional debut aged just 15 in the EFL Cup for Exeter City. Since then, there has been a lot of hype around him, but he has struggled to live up to that hype.

In 2017, he moved to Chelsea and, after loans around the UK and Europe, he’s now with Leeds United. Ampadu, still only 23, will be keen to kick on now he has a permanent home in Yorkshire.

Despite playing in midfield all season, he features in this team at centre-back - his second position.

CB - Pascal Struijk, £15.7m

Partnering Ampadu is Pascal Struijk, who joined Leeds in 2018 from the Ajax youth academy. After spending time in the under 23’s, he broke into the first team in 2019. Since his debut, he has gone on to play over 100 games for Leeds.

This season, he has been a main feature in the Leeds team, wearing the captain's armband on occasions.

Struijk is just 24 and with a value of over £15m - we’ll see his value increase over the upcoming seasons.

LB - Junior Firpo, £6.1m

Spaniard Junior Firpo arrived with an air of excitement, as anybody who signs from Barcelona does. However, since joining, he hasn’t set the world alight and has been in and out of the team.

This season, he has struggled with injuries again. He has worked his way back into contention and been involved in the last two games.

CM - Glen Kamara, £4.3m

Glen Kamara impressed at Rangers and on the international stage for Finland, earning him a move to Leeds over the summer.

At 28, Kamara is an experienced name on Leeds' most valuable 11. Despite his experience, he has been eased into the Leeds team since joining and has been in the starting 11 recently.

CM - Archie Gray, £5.2m

At just 17, Archie Gray is the youngest player in this team and has an exciting future ahead of him.

Gray’s name first came to national attention when he was named on the bench against Arsenal at just 16. He didn’t make his debut until this season, and has been playing regularly under Farke in midfield or at right-back.

RM - Crysencio Summerville, £13m

Tricky winger Crysencio Summerville joined from Feyenoord in 2020 after 12 years with the Dutch giants. Now 22, he’s valued at over £13m.

This season, he has been in fine form for Leeds, scoring and creating goals. His attacking quality will be needed if Leeds are to make an immediate return to the Premier League as they wish.

CAM - Wilfried Gnonto, £15.6m

Italian Wilfried Gnonto was a glimmer of hope in a poor season for Leeds last season in the Premier League. His performances earned him a call-up to the Italy national side and became their youngest goalscorer.

At the start of this season, he refused to play for Leeds as he tried to force a move away from Yorkshire. A move didn’t come, and he returned to the squad after apologising to Farke.

Since then, he has been a part of the Leeds team as they’ve closed in on the top two.

LM - Daniel James, £10.4m

The speedy Welshman almost ended up at Leeds before his move to Manchester United, only for him to pick the Red Devils. Despite that, he has become a key player for Leeds now after joining from Man United in 2021.

James has been a key attacking outlet when he has been involved, contributing goals and assists regularly.

ST - Georginio Rutter, £15.6m

Leading the attack for Leeds is French forward Georginio Rutter. He joined for a club-record fee in January 2023 from Hoffenheim, but couldn’t help keep Leeds in the Premier League.

Rutter will be keen to get more goals under his belt to cement his starting place with competition from others. He’s still only 21, so he has plenty of time to find his goalscoring boots to match some magical build-up play.