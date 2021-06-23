Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town News

‘This is just unbelievable’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react as big player news emerges

Published

8 mins ago

on

Six Ipswich Town players have been told they will begin pre-season training with the club’s Under-23s this weekend, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Flynn Downes, Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock, Teddy Bishop, Armando Dobra and Jack Lankester are all on the list to train with the club’s academy players, as Paul Cook looks to revamp his squad ahead of the next campaign.

With the boss promising to be a ‘demolition man’ this summer after a frank interview in April and shareholder Brett Johnson saying the club would end up keeping only 10% of last season’s squad, this extreme move in Suffolk will come as no surprise to many Ipswich fans.

The club has already seen a mass exodus in the last month or so, with long-serving players Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse, midfielder Andre Dozzell and forward Oliver Hawkins all leaving Portman Road along with other senior players.

Others including Downes, who is on the list to train with the Under-23’s, has been linked with a move away after a potential move to Crystal Palace fell through last year. The 22-year-old is likely to be one of the next names out the door, with many following him and quite a few coming in to fill the void left by former players.

Well, we knew Cook wanted to completely change the squad this summer – but has a bold move like this surprised fans? Is this what they want? Let’s take a look at some of the latest reaction.


