‘This is just unbelievable’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react as big player news emerges

Six Ipswich Town players have been told they will begin pre-season training with the club’s Under-23s this weekend, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Flynn Downes, Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock, Teddy Bishop, Armando Dobra and Jack Lankester are all on the list to train with the club’s academy players, as Paul Cook looks to revamp his squad ahead of the next campaign.

With the boss promising to be a ‘demolition man’ this summer after a frank interview in April and shareholder Brett Johnson saying the club would end up keeping only 10% of last season’s squad, this extreme move in Suffolk will come as no surprise to many Ipswich fans.

The club has already seen a mass exodus in the last month or so, with long-serving players Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse, midfielder Andre Dozzell and forward Oliver Hawkins all leaving Portman Road along with other senior players.

Others including Downes, who is on the list to train with the Under-23’s, has been linked with a move away after a potential move to Crystal Palace fell through last year. The 22-year-old is likely to be one of the next names out the door, with many following him and quite a few coming in to fill the void left by former players.

Well, we knew Cook wanted to completely change the squad this summer – but has a bold move like this surprised fans? Is this what they want? Let’s take a look at some of the latest reaction.

There are plenty of shades of grey when it comes to how #itfc approach the new season. You can "trust the process" whilst having reservations & worries about players coming in. You can want a squad overhaul but have players who you feel should stay. It's not black and white #itfc — Mark Beck MK2 (@_rskid26) June 23, 2021

These players have let the club down badly. They all played regularly, they all failed regularly. I would be surprised if we ever hear of most of them again once they have left. https://t.co/Ux62j76cVT — kevin francis (@muccletonjoe) June 23, 2021

not surprised tbh , not one really deserves to be on the 1st team !! , hey ho , maybe it will light a fire under them they were appalling all of them in there gutless efforts with lambert and cook https://t.co/E534tHmcHh — steve , (@jujusimba7777) June 23, 2021

If this is true, I don’t understand the thinking with pushing Downes, Jackson and Kenlock into u23’s. If our aim is to sell these players for a good value, this will only reduce their price and make it difficult if we end up needing them at the start of the season. — DA22A Maundrell (@DarrenMaundrell) June 23, 2021

I’m going to start to sound like a broken record now, but this is just unbelievable. Even if you want rid of them (crazy anyway), you’re not going to get a good deal for players that others know you want rid of. Very strange goings on — Richard Proctor (@RichardProctor3) June 23, 2021

Why is it petty? Cook has told them they are not in his plans, why would you then have that negativity around the 1st team?! Downes has allegedly put in another transfer request, why would you put players who don't want to be here with the 1st team?! — Kevin Mays (@mayskev) June 23, 2021

Gonna buck the trend here and say this is absolutely the right approach. Players must earn the right to wear the shirt. Those who demonstrably haven't done enough so far need to step up or leave. — Sticky74 (@Sticky741) June 23, 2021

What terrible management. Thought we were rid of that when the last Paul left but guess we’ve essentially got the scouse Lambert — 🇫🇷 🇺🇦🇨🇭 (@ArfurGott) June 23, 2021