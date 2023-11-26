Highlights Ipswich Town's most valuable player is currently Brandon Williams, who is on loan from Manchester United and has a value of £4.3 million according to Transfermarkt.

The club's most valuable centre-back is Axel Tuanzebe, who joined Ipswich from Manchester United and is valued at £3 million.

Omari Hutchinson, on loan from Chelsea, has been a vital creative spark for Ipswich and is valued at £2.6 million, making him one of the team's most valuable players.

Ipswich Town have had a wonderful start to the Championship season upon their return to the division. Kieran McKenna has got the side playing fantastic football at home and ensuring they grind out results away from Portman Road, with the Tractor Boys well in the promotion picture at the end of 2023.

Here, Football League World has decided to determine the best starting XI for Ipswich in terms of transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, with the team set up in a generic 4-2-3-1 formation. This starting XI is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth £23 million.

GK: Christian Walton - £780,000

The goalkeeper who has been most highly valued has been determined to be Christian Walton. The Englishman has been seen as the most valuable keeper, but not according to manager McKenna, who has put his faith in Václav Hladký. The Czech goalkeeper is valued at under half that of Walton, at only £350,000. Yet the former Salford City keeper has been reliable when called upon.

RB: Brandon Williams - £4.3 million

The full-back is on loan from Manchester United, but he has been deemed the most valuable player currently in the squad, with a valuation of £4.3 million. Brandon Williams is proving to be a key figure in the starting side thus far for McKenna, having placed his trust in the young full-back that he used to coach during his time in Manchester.

Williams will look to use the loan to further his career, be that returning to United or competing for a spot, something he could not do after his time at Norwich City. Or he could find a move away from the Red Devils to Ipswich, likely if he helps the side to promotion and wishes to join for their Premier League adventure.

CB: Axel Tuanzebe - £3 million

The former Manchester United defender joined the club in September on an initial 12-month contract. Axel Tuanzebe has struggled to make an immediate impact at the club, despite being viewed as the club's most valuable center-half. Tuanzebe is currently valued at £3 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Tuanzebe has struggled for regular football since his stint with Aston Villa in the Championship in the 2018-19 season.

CB: Harry Clarke - £1.2 million

The Ipswich-born full-back has had a journey of working his way back to the club from Arsenal. Harry Clarke signed for his local club in January 2023, but Transfermarkt values him at £1.2 million. He has been a staple of the team since joining and has been crucial to the tactical approach of his Northern Irish manager with the capability of slotting in at centre-back.

LB: Leif Davis - £1.7 million

The left-back joined the club on a permanent deal in July 2022 on a three-year deal. In his first year at the club, he played 46 matches, demonstrating the importance that he had within McKenna's system, and he even chipped in with three goals. The full back is incredibly forward-thinking and this was vital to their promotion in his first season with Ipswich, notching 14 assists, a tally he's looking to better in the Championship this year.

CM: Jack Taylor - £1.6 million

The Irish midfielder joined Ipswich from Peterborough United following an impressive spell with Posh. Jack Taylor impressed many during his time in East Anglia, particularly with his passing and the ability to score a rocket.

However, the central midfielder has been valued as the most valuable player in that position by Transfermarkt at £1.6 million, double the amount of his midfield partner in this team. The Irishman has been pivotal to the good form of McKenna’s side.

CM: Sam Morsy - £780,000

The captain of the side joins Taylor in the centre of the park. Sam Morsy joined the Tractor Boys in August 2021 and has been an influential presence ever since, becoming captain just two months after joining the club. Morsy was vital to the promotion of the side from League One under McKenna, but he has thrived in the Championship.

He was named in the League One PFA Team of the Year for his performances last season. He will hope to inspire and lead the club back to the Premier League.

RW: Omari Hutchinson - £2.6 million

The Chelsea loanee has been vital to the good form of the club this season, providing a creative spark that has allowed the club to soar. Should the club continue their current form, then Omari Hutchinson could look to extend his loan at Ipswich to play a season of regular football in the Premier League. Yet, he will remain focused on his job this season to help the Tractor Boys finish as high as possible.

LW: Nathan Broadhead - £2.2 million

Nathan Broadhead has been an important player under McKenna, scoring goals and creating chances to get the club to this position in the automatic promotion places in the Championship. The Welsh international has thrived following his move away from Everton. He is on form, approaching double figures in terms of goals.

CAM: Conor Chaplin - £1.7 million

Conor Chaplin joined the club in the summer of 2021 and has been ever-present in the side. His impact has been incredible, as in the season that Ipswich won promotion back to the Championship, he featured in every game bar one in the campaign, and he scored 26 goals in League One that campaign.

ST: Dane Scarlett - £1.6 million

Dane Scarlett joined Ipswich on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer of 2023. The potential that this young striker has was the reason that McKenna brought him to the club and the form he has had on underage international duty has helped bring the valuation of £1.6 million from Transfermarkt.