‘This is huge’, ‘Very exciting and intriguing’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to off-field agreement

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have agreed a deal for Norwich City’s head of recruitment Kieran Scott to move to the Riverside Stadium as their new sporting director.

Scott has been a key individual at Carrow Road in recent years and has helped the newly promoted Premier League club to bring in plenty of rough diamonds which have then gone on to be sold on for as profit.

The likes of Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia were both signed during Scott’s reign and it now appears he will be swapping his role at Norwich for a new position with Boro in the North East after agreeing terms with the Championship side.

Naturally the news of Scott’s expected arrival didn’t take long to reach the Middlesbrough faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the appointment.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

This is huge!! We’ve needed this for years ⚽️🔴 https://t.co/wAXpRbNoIf — UTB (@DailyBoro) August 2, 2021

This is genuinely something we’ve needed for far too long, about time. https://t.co/Ly5VzRky1H — Ben (@benoliver000) August 2, 2021

We’ve needed this for a long, long time! #UTB https://t.co/fh7RCteT5Z — The Martín Payero Show 🇦🇷 (@Boro_Breakdown) August 2, 2021

Banged on about this sort of appointment being needed for so long but I'll believe it when I see it. Seriously doubt that Gibbo would trust an outsider enough to give them the full control needed to make it successful. https://t.co/Hrda1Mj7LD — ERIMUS (@erimusfootball) August 2, 2021

A better signing than any player, I’m absolutely buzzing https://t.co/0tggu7dYdY — Ben (@Strickland__Ben) August 2, 2021

Should this be true then this is a very exciting, and intriguing appointment. It would point to a Club that is eventually trying to catch up, and at least look to modifying it's approach. Gibson was always one to push the envelope, so I'm surprised it's took this long. #Boro https://t.co/q1S1a0mFRv — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) August 2, 2021