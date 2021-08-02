Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘This is huge’, ‘Very exciting and intriguing’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to off-field agreement

Published

4 mins ago

on

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have agreed a deal for Norwich City’s head of recruitment Kieran Scott to move to the Riverside Stadium as their new sporting director. 

Scott has been a key individual at Carrow Road in recent years and has helped the newly promoted Premier League club to bring in plenty of rough diamonds which have then gone on to be sold on for as profit.

The likes of Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia were both signed during Scott’s reign and it now appears he will be swapping his role at Norwich for a new position with Boro in the North East after agreeing terms with the Championship side.

Naturally the news of Scott’s expected arrival didn’t take long to reach the Middlesbrough faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the appointment.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

