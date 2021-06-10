Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘This is huge!’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react as club confirm change

Earlier today, recently relegated League Two side Bristol Rovers announced the Director of Football role has been axed in a major shake-up behind the scenes at the Memorial Stadium.

The previous DOF Tommy Widdrington has been moved from this role and will no longer be in charge of the recruitment process, allowing manager Joey Barton to take control of the club’s transfer business this summer as they prepare for life in the fourth tier.

Widdrington, who was briefly in charge in February before Barton took over, will now be responsible for outgoing loans and ensuring President Wael Al Qadi’s strategy is implemented at multiple levels including the first team and academy.

The director and manager were said to have had a frosty relationship at the latter end of the season, with the Bristol Rovers boss publicly expressing his desire to take full control over signings in April from Widdrington. This time around, the manager seems to have won this battle.

But with Barton now having more control and the former Director of Football’s role at the club diminished, the spotlight will now be on the 38-year-old to produce the results needed on the pitch next season to guide the Gas back to League One.

Here’s how some Bristol Rovers fans on Twitter have reacted to this major development at the club. Spoiler alert: there’s a lot of positivity on the whole.


A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who is set to graduate from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

