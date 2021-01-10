‘This is huge’, ‘Believe it when I see it’ – Many Derby County fans react to significant club update

Derby County are braced for positive news this week as the takeover by Derventio Holdings is finally set to be completed, per John Percy of The Telegraph.

And, in even further good news, Wayne Rooney will be named as the permanent manager at Pride Park following a successful temporary spell in charge.

The Rams still sit in the relegation zone, but since Rooney removed himself from the playing squad they have had an upturn in form, with a 4-0 victory away at Birmingham City being the single stand-out result.

The takeover of the club has been in the pipeline for a while, with terms agreed ‘in principle’ months ago, and quite rightly Derby fans have been growing impatient with the lack of progress reported.

A latest update saw the time-frame for the deal being completed by Christmas, but when that passed without news, more worries started to creep in – and a report suggesting that some players hadn’t been paid on time only worsened fears.

However the reputable Percy has now revealed that Derventio – led by Abu Dhabi Royal Family member Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan – will be completed this week, and Rooney will get his reward for his touchline efforts.

Obviously with how long this has all taken to happen, Derby fans are still fearful that either something will go wrong, and there’s not been an overwhelmingly positive response to the news – especially with the revelation that the club were under a transfer embargo.

But with Percy’s word being essentially gospel, Rams fans can now look forward to some stability and perhaps some new players this month.

There’s still worry and concern amongst the fanbase though – check out some of the replies to Percy’s breaking news below…

