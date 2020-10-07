Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘This is huge’, ‘Awesome’ – These Watford fans react to significant player update

Published

38 mins ago

on

Watford midfielder Étienne Capoue is set to stay at the club after he withdrew his transfer request.

The former Spurs man, who has been key for the team over the years, was desperate to leave following the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship.

It seemed as though he would get the chance to link up with former boss Javi Gracia at Valencia but the international transfer deadline passed without the deal happening.

As a result, the club confirmed on their official site that Capoue is now content to stay and he has linked up with Vladimir Ivic’s squad ahead of the game against Derby after the international break.

For the majority, this was great news, as they know the 32-year-old is a class act and how important he could be to the promotion push this season.

So, even though some were not happy with his conduct in demanding to leave earlier in the window, the overall reaction was positive from the support…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This is huge’, ‘Awesome’ – These Watford fans react to significant player update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: