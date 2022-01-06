‘This is great news’, ‘Interesting’ – These Derby County fans react as administrators provide major transfer update

Derby County have turned down offers for Lee Buchanan and Louie Sibley this month, although the administrators wouldn’t rule out players departing before the deadline this month.

#dcfc news: Quantuma have rejected recent offers for players, understood to be Buchanan & Sibley. “Whilst we can’t guarantee there will be no player sales we’re committed to maintaining the quality & integrity of the squad to enable it to continue to compete in the division.” — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 6, 2022

The Rams are in a desperate off-field situation, with Quantuma tasked with finding new buyers for the Championship strugglers.

It had been hoped that serious progress would’ve been made on that front by the time the January window came around, but that hasn’t happened, with a preferred bidder still not named.

Therefore, that has left the club vulnerable to losing crucial players this month, but reporter John Percy revealed that Derby have stood firm after receiving offers for Buchanan and Sibley.

As well as that, the administrators provided an update on the transfer situation, as they admitted players could go but they vowed to keep Wayne Rooney’s squad competitive if a takeover isn’t pushed through by the end of the month.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

So not quite at the fire sale point then that’s positive #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/Yv7Ugdd444 — 🎙The Ramswriter Podcast🎙 (@ramswriter) January 6, 2022

I’m hoping that they’ve rejected them because a deal for the club is edging closer #dcfc https://t.co/MlfiLhqxWt — Alex Fisher (@alexrdfisher) January 6, 2022

This is great news!!! But please Quantuma, tell us what's going on!!! https://t.co/9qAOt2O1Ve — Roy (@rmchugh81) January 6, 2022

Ones always injured and one can’t get in a team full of kids and OAPs. Won’t be a massive loss. https://t.co/Yzmnx1z6rK — Matt Jones (@Matthew_Jones6) January 6, 2022