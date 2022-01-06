Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This is great news’, ‘Interesting’ – These Derby County fans react as administrators provide major transfer update

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Derby County have turned down offers for Lee Buchanan and Louie Sibley this month, although the administrators wouldn’t rule out players departing before the deadline this month.

The Rams are in a desperate off-field situation, with Quantuma tasked with finding new buyers for the Championship strugglers.

It had been hoped that serious progress would’ve been made on that front by the time the January window came around, but that hasn’t happened, with a preferred bidder still not named.

Therefore, that has left the club vulnerable to losing crucial players this month, but reporter John Percy revealed that Derby have stood firm after receiving offers for Buchanan and Sibley.

As well as that, the administrators provided an update on the transfer situation, as they admitted players could go but they vowed to keep Wayne Rooney’s squad competitive if a takeover isn’t pushed through by the end of the month.

