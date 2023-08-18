Highlights Brandon Williams, a Manchester United defender, has seen his career stagnate recently and has been listed for sale this summer.

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has endured something of a career stagnation as of late.

A graduate of the famed Red Devils academy, Williams broke into the first-team set-up during the 2019/20 campaign and went on to register 31 appearances across all competitions.

Though after the sacking of Norweigan manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the early stages of the subsequent season, the left-back soon slipped down the Old Trafford pecking order and made played just four times prior to a loan switch to Norwich City, where, of course, he played under Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.

There, Williams embraced regular action once again by featuring on 29 occasions, although he was unable to prevent the Canaries' return to the Championship and headed back to the North West following the conclusion of that loan spell, where he is yet to feature competitively since starting away at Wolves all the way back in May 2021.

Unfancied by Erik Ten Hag, Williams got on the pitch for just five minutes in the EFL Cup throughout the entirety of the previous term and did not play a single league game.

So, the recent revelation that he has been listed for sale this summer will come as little surprise, and it provides an advantage to Leeds' transfer pursuit of the 22-year-old- something that pundit Carlton Palmer believes the Whites must capitalise upon.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Leeds United's transfer interest in Brandon Williams?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer outlined his belief that the Premier League heavyweights' stance on Williams will only prove beneficial to Leeds and cited the previous connection between the player and Farke, too.

"Brandon Williams, the Manchester United defender has been told by Ten Hag that he can leave the club," Palmer said.

"Leeds United were interested in him before this news has come out, this is great news for them whether they can get him on a loan or permanent move.

"I think he has a year left on his contract, but with (Liam) Cooper sidelined, this may have come at the right time for both Leeds and Brandon.

"He needs to play regular football and this will be an opportunity.

"And of course he knows the Leeds manager well as Farke took him on loan at Norwich when he was manager before in the Premier League."

Would Brandon Williams be a good signing for Leeds United?

Williams would undoubtedly surface as a real coup for Leeds, who currently have a real shortage of options in the left-back berth.

Junior Firpo is injured at the moment and 19-year-old Leo Hjelde- a central defender by trade- has instead shifted out wide to play there in two of Leeds' opening three encounters this term, showing just how slim the choices are as things stand.

With Williams, it can often be easy to be clouded by recency, though it should not be quickly forgotten how impressive he did appear during the early stages of his Manchester United career, seldom looking out of place in a team that finished second in the Premier League.

Therefore, if he can regain those levels following some time out then his ability should surely shine through a league below.