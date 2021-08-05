Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This is great business’ – Many West Brom fans react as club confirm another new player agreement

6 mins ago

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley has penned down a new deal with the club.

The 30-year-old has agreed an extension with the Midlands club, prolonging his stay at The Hawthorns for an extra two years.

Bartley follows in the footsteps of Matty Phillips, who has also today extended his stay at West Brom, with the former QPR forward putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal.

Bartley arrived at The Hawthorns in the summer of 2018 from Swansea City and he has made just shy of 100 appearances in his three years with the club.

The Stockport-born defender spent time in the academy at Bolton Wanderers, before heading to London and continuing his progression with Arsenal.

The commanding defender made his debut for The Gunners in the Champions League against Olympiacos, but after that, he went out on loan to Rangers and Sheffield United, before signing for The Swans.

Bartley made just 21 appearances for the South Walian club in six years, enjoying spells with Birmingham City and Leeds United during that time.

The centre-back helped steer the club to promotion to the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign but was unable to help the club ensure top-tier status last time out.

Here, we look at how some West Brom fans have reacted to the second contract extension of the day…


