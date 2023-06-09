Carlton Palmer believes it made sense for Ben Foster to stay on at Wrexham, as the keeper signed a new one-year contract with the League Two club.

Wrexham summer transfer plans

After sealing the National League title in dramatic fashion, it was always expected to be a big summer for the Welsh club, who are backed by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

And, one of the decisions focused on Foster, who signed a short-term deal for the Red Dragons in March to help them during the run-in. The former Manchester United man would go on to play a big role to help Wrexham to promotion, which included a memorable late penalty save against rivals Notts County.

However, with Foster’s deal expiring, there were doubts about his future, considering he had retired from football before joining Wrexham.

But, it was announced that he will remain for one more year, and former England international Palmer explained to FLW why it is the right move for all parties.

“Ben is 40, and goalkeepers generally play a lot longer than outfield players, but Ben is a fit 40-year-old, he's always kept himself in great shape. So, why not continue on the journey? Wrexham will be in the hunt for promotion next season and I think it's vital you have experience, so this is good news for Wrexham and Ben.”

Ben Foster targets another promotion with Wrexham

The experienced keeper has already made it clear that he is aiming for promotion next season, and that will be the attitude for all connected to Wrexham. We all know about the financial backing they have, but that doesn’t guarantee success, and it’s about getting good characters as well as players.

Clearly, Foster ticks both boxes there, and the fact he has been part of things during the run-in means there are no concerns about how he will settle. Plus, even though Foster had retired, to get him playing for a League Two side is quite incredible when you consider his pedigree, so there’s no doubting this is another massive coup for the club.

As Palmer says, Foster has kept himself in good shape, and you only have to see his own comments over the past few months to see how much he has loved it at Wrexham, so it was a no-brainer to extend his stay, and it’s the start of what will be another very exciting transfer window for Wrexham.