‘This is going to be hilarious’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to claim from prospective Derby owner

Prospective Derby County owner Erik Alonso has claimed that he wants to take the Rams to the Champions League, which has caused a stir among many fans of East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

It was announced earlier this month that Derby owner Mel Morris has agreed to sell Derby to No Limit Sports Limited, led by Alonso.

The completion of that takeover is subject to EFL approval but the Spaniard has wasted no time voicing his lofty ambitions for the Pride Park outfit.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Radio Derby (via BBC Sport), Alonso outlined his hopes of taking the Rams to the Premier League and, eventually, Europe.

He said: “My goal is to make Derby big again and get back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“The eventual goal is the Champions League. I dream big. I will not bring (Lionel) Messi or Cristiano (Ronaldo) but we have to get a good squad.

“For sure we will make a squad to fight to get promoted back to the Premier League.”

The Rams current task is to stay in the Championship as Wayne Rooney’s side are caught in the relegation battle.

Derby are seven points above the bottom three but 22nd-placed Rotherham United have four games in hand over them.

Alonso’s lofty ambitions have certainly caught the attention of the supporters of East Midlands rivals Forest, many of whom have taken to Twitter to aim digs.

Read their reactions here:

You know he'd say yes, so can you PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, #nffc PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, #dcfc PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEEEEEEASE film his first year? https://t.co/kRTX6UBsxs — Mr John (@TikkaMasalaKid) April 12, 2021

The cheer up I could do with! https://t.co/bQTzTmnCi5 — Ryan (@NFFCHQ) April 12, 2021

This is going to be hilarious. https://t.co/sAQeb3cvrE — Jack Bryan (@jackbryan8) April 12, 2021

How long until he’s telling everyone all his fantastic plans and falling out with supporters on here? https://t.co/0WM9kUm5Xb — Ben (@BenNFFC2002) April 12, 2021

He planning all these "BIG" changes. They aren't even safe in the Championship yet 😂 https://t.co/myDpmpUUza — Logan 🤟 (@LeesLogan) April 12, 2021