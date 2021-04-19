‘This is getting ridiculous’, ‘Terrible luck’ – These Derby fans react as Wayne Rooney confirms season-ending injury

Things haven’t been going right for Derby County on the pitch in recent weeks, with the threat of relegation to League One still a huge possibility.

The Rams have won one of their last 11 Championship games and with Rotherham United having two games in hand, Wayne Rooney’s side could be plunged into the relegation zone in the next few games if results don’t pick up.

Rooney may need some luck in the next few weeks to keep his side safe in the second tier, but what he will also need is to keep all his players fit and healthy for the final four matches.

One of them has already succumbed to an injury though and that is Teden Mengi.

The 18-year-old defender was brought in on loan in February from Manchester United and has played nine times for Derby, only recently getting a consistent run at centre-back after being on and off the substitutes bench at the beginning of his stint.

Mengi was missing from the squad for Friday’s trip to Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers though, and the club’s worst fears have been confirmed following a scan, with Mengi missing the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

With little to choose from now in terms of depth at centre-back, Derby fans are disappointed that it’s the last they will see of Mengi – unless he returns next season on an extended loan deal.

