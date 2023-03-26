Sheffield Wednesday’s David Stockdale has urged the fans to stick with the team after their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.

The Owls had been on a club-record unbeaten run before a loss at Barnsley in the week, where they did play well for parts. However, it was a different story against Duncan Ferguson’s bottom of the table side, who thoroughly deserved the points following a sluggish display from the visitors.

Prior to the consecutive defeats, Wednesday also drew to Bolton, so they’re without a win in three, at just the wrong time. That has left Darren Moore’s second placed side just three points ahead of in-form Ipswich Town, whilst Barnsley are firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion as well.

Therefore, fans are becoming increasingly concerned that the Yorkshire side may have to settle for the play-offs, which would be a big blow considering how well they had played for months.

Nevertheless, taking to Twitter, experienced keeper Stockdale, who lost his place to Cameron Dawson earlier in the campaign, called for calm and togetherness, as he insisted there still needs to be a belief.

“Not a week any of us wanted. This is football and we keep faith. We rally together and work hard. Keep the support as always and believe. Thanks for the support today.”

Wednesday are back in action during the week, when they travel to take on Cheltenham Town, knowing a victory will take them to the top of League One with just eight games left to play.

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Stockdale, and it’s good that he has decided to take to social media so soon after what was a really alarming defeat for Wednesday. As an experienced figure, he knows what promotion battles are all about and will be able to keep a cool head.

You can be sure he has been reminding the players that they’re still in a commanding position, and you can’t just forget the good work they’ve done over the season because of a few bad results.

So, Moore will appreciate having someone like Stockdale in the dressing room, but it’s now down to the players to react as a whole when they take on Cheltenham. With the game just a few days away, they have a great chance to bounce back immediately, and it’s one they will be desperate to take.

