‘This is far from ideal’ – Frustrating Derby County player update emerges: The verdict

Derby County have recently been hit with a frustrating injury blow, with it being revealed that Krystian Bielik is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old only returned from an injury lay-off this season, but tore his cruciate knee ligaments in the recent 1-0 win over Bristol City.

Bielik made 13 appearances for Derby in all competitions this season, as they currently sit 19th in the Championship table after 26 matches.

It’s been a frustrating league campaign to date for the Rams, who are just five points clear of the relegation zone heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Derby have recently signed Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United until the end of the 2020/21 season, after the frustrating update on Bielik.

But how big of a blow is this recent injury update on Bielik for Derby County this season?

We discuss….

Phil Spencer

This is a massive blow for Derby County.

Krystian Bielik is a player of undoubted quality and he’s certainly established himself as a key man under Wayne Rooney.

His versatility that can see him playing as a ball-playing centre-back or a defensive midfielder makes him a real asset, and that will be missed.

The Rams don’t have any players of a similar ilk and so Rooney will be gutted that the former Arsenal man is out for such a long period.

Alfie Burns

It’s a really disappointing piece of news.

Bielik has had next to no luck since joining Derby two summers ago and is already facing his second long-term stint on the sidelines.

It’s a really cruel end to a decent bit of football from the Pole too.

He was playing well, so it’s obviously a blow for Derby too.

If I’m honest, I think they’ve got the depth to cover his absence, but that doesn’t really cushion the blow of losing a player that was looking good.

Sam Rourke

This is far from ideal.

Bielik has been exceptional for Derby over the last few weeks and has played an integral role in the Rams’ resurgence in form.

He’s been stricken with injury issues in his career and this will be another hammer blow for the Pole personally, as he was really starting to strike a sweet tune at Pride Park.

Derby are 100% going to miss his calming presence in the middle of the park, and Rooney will be hoping he has the resources to fill the void left by the player.

I still feel Derby have more than enough to avoid the threat of relegation, but this is a real sucker punch just when you felt they were turning a corner.