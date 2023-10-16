Highlights Sunderland's reported pursuit of Amad Diallo is "fantastic news" for the club as they aim to regain top-flight status in the Championship.

Diallo's return on loan would provide a ready-made replacement for Jack Clarke, who is attracting interest from other clubs.

If Diallo rejoins Sunderland, it would benefit both him and the club, as he already knows the majority of players and would not require a gelling period.

Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland's reported pursuit of their former loan star Amad Diallo is "fantastic news" for Black Cats supporters.

After a highly successful first season back in the Championship under the guidance of the vastly experienced Tony Mowbray, for the most part of the early stages this campaign, the Black Cats have continued riding a crest of momentum as they look to regain top-flight status in the near future.

At present, Sunderland sit in fourth as we progress through the latest international break, with Diallo's opposite wing man from last season, Jack Clarke continuing to grab most headlines with 7 goals from 11 games.

Possible return for loan favourite

News has broken out in recent days, firstly by TeamTalk that Sunderland are reportedly exploring the possibility of a loan return for Diallo in the January transfer window.

After returning from his loan spell in the North East, which saw him find the net 14 times in 39 games, as well as registering a further three assists, the Ivorian winger would have hoped to kick on into Erik Ten Hag's plans at Old Trafford.

However, a knee injury sustained in pre-season curtailed that possibility, despite the club's own plans to send him out on loan for a third straight season since his move from Atalanta in January 2021.

Speculation about Diallo's future was rife throughout the summer window after his stellar season at the Stadium of Light, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman admitting that he should ply his trade at a higher standard.

“Can Amad return to Sunderland? I don’t think so.

“He should be playing in tier one, in England, LaLiga, Bundesliga, wherever. That’s the level of player he is. The staff here, the players and supporters have helped him get back on that journey and hopefully that will attract more players to want to come to Sunderland.” Speakman told the Athletic in the summer.

What has Carlton Palmer said about these resurfaced rumours?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that if the rumours are to be believed, it comes as great news for all concerned with the club.

"There is fresh talk surrounding Amad Diallo returning to Sunderland on loan from Manchester United in January. Sunderland chose not to loan Diallo back in the summer due to injury and the uncertainty regarding his availability.

"Diallo has always maintained he would like to return to the Stadium of Light under Tony Mowbray, where he enjoyed a stellar season last year - scoring 14 goals as Sunderland got to the play-offs.

"This is fantastic news for Sunderland as they sit fourth in the table" Palmer added.

The pundit also holds the opinion that Diallo would be a ready-made replacement for Clarke amid interest from the likes of Burnley and Brentford.

"There's uncertainty surrounding one of their star players - Jack Clarke. If Sunderland were to let Jack go then they have the perfect replacement in Diallo."

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What does this mean for Sunderland?

As Palmer has highlighted, this would be a great deal for both player and club, especially as Diallo would know the majority of players already, so the gelling period in a busy time of the season wouldn't necessarily matter.

If Sunderland are able to maintain their current form and potentially look to close the gap on the teams above in the coming weeks, the addition of the Ivorian alongside their hopes of keeping Jack Clarke would stand them in great stead ahead of the business end of the campaign.