“This is excellent news” – Swansea City confirm new agreement with 30-year-old: The verdict

Swansea City didn’t have a season as successful as they would’ve hoped for last season with a 15th place finish.

Russell Martin will now be looking ahead to the next campaign with the hope of strengthening his side sufficiently so they are able to compete further up the table.

A player who did well for the Swans last season was Jamie Paterson with the midfielder scoring nine goals and contributing nine assists in 38 Championship appearances.

His future at the club had looked uncertain but they have announced the 30-year-old has signed a new contract with the side until 2024.

With that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the player’s new contract.

Ned Holmes

Considering there was a point when it looked as though Jamie Paterson would leave Swansea, this is excellent news.

The issues that appeared to be pushing him toward the exit door have apparently been solved and now he can focus fully on his football.

The attacking midfielder has looked like a player reborn under Russell Martin so it’s fantastic news that he’s sticking around.

I’m expecting another impressive season for the playmaker, particularly if Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi are still at the club.

More good news for the Swans.

Toby Wilding

This does look like it could be an excellent piece of business for Swansea to have completed.

Paterson was a massively influential figure for the Welsh club last season, and any side will benefit from keeping the sort of player capable of making the attacking impact he did last season.

Indeed, when you consider the controversy that surrounded the way in which Swansea triggered an extension in his deal last season, you do have to admire the way they have turned the situation around here, to get to the point where they have been able to agree a deal such as this with the attacking midfielder.

There would have been little surprise to see interest from elsewhere in Paterson either this summer, making this a welcome statement of intent that ought to do plenty to lift spirits around Swansea this summer.

George Dagless

I think it’s a good deal.

Paterson started the season last year very well indeed and this now puts to bed speculation over his future.

It means he should be able to concentrate on playing for Swansea and if he can show the form he had at the start of last season then the Swans naturally carry plenty of threat.

He is a good player with lots to give at this level and I think this agreement is going to do everyone involved a favour, as it gives a bit of clarity to the situation.

Now Swansea can look forward to seeing what he can do for them next season.