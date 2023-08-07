Highlights Liverpool's offer for Southampton's Romeo Lavia has been rejected, marking the third bid turned down by the Championship club.

Jamie Carragher has hit out at Liverpool as they have seen another offer for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia turned down by the Championship club.

It’s no secret that the Reds are very keen on doing a deal for the Belgian international, who was one of few bright spots for the Saints as they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Having had two bids turned down already for the 19-year-old, it was revealed today that Liverpool had now had a third offer rejected, which would have been worth up to £45m including add-ons.

Southampton have maintained all summer that they will only sell the teenager, who has four years left on his contract, if they receive a £50m proposal.

What has Jamie Carragher said?

Jurgen Klopp had been desperate to add midfield reinforcements this summer, and whilst Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai look like excellent additions, Liverpool have sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer.

Therefore, more defence minded midfielders are required, and Carragher insisted on Twitter that Liverpool should get the deal done if Lavia is the man they want.

“This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss. If you don’t think he’s worth £50M, move on, if you really want him - pay it. Also, not sure why LFC aren’t in for Caicedo, yes it’s a lot of money, but Liverpool got big money for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.”

This will be a view echoed by many other Liverpool supporters, who are disappointed with the transfer setup under the current ownership.

Will Liverpool make another offer for Romeo Lavia?

It remains to be seen whether they return with a fourth offer for Lavia, but the reality is that the two clubs aren’t that far apart on their valuation at the moment, which is where Carragher’s frustration stems from.

From Southampton’s perspective, they have made it clear from the outset that they want £50m, and if Liverpool don’t stump up the cash, they know there is other interest in the player.

In the current climate, with Declan Rice leaving West Ham for Arsenal for around £100m, Southampton will no doubt feel their valuation of Lavia is fair considering his age and potential. Plus, as mentioned, despite their relegation, they are in a strong position due to his deal not expiring until 2027.

Southampton summer transfer plans

This potential deal is going to have implications on what Southampton can do this summer, because £50m would be a huge sale for a club in the Championship.

So, they will have to wait to see what happens, as that money could allow Russell Martin to target higher value players, whilst it may also mean they can keep players they perhaps would have expected to sell.

Martin’s men impressed on the opening day as they won 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday, with Lavia an unused substitute due to the ongoing transfer talk.

Saints are back in action at Gillingham tomorrow in the League Cup, and it will be interesting to see if Lavia is involved given Martin is expected to rotate.