‘This is disgusting’ – Many Sheffield United fans call for key change after Blackburn Rovers defeat

Sheffield United have fallen to an eighth defeat in the Championship this afternoon, losing 3-1 to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Rhian Brewster gave the Blades the perfect start, scoring inside only two minutes with his first league goal for the Blades.

However, things spiralled out of control for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side after Reda Khadra equalised on 37 minutes.

Ben Brereton Diaz scored to put Blackburn ahead in the second-half, before Ian Poveda – on loan from Leeds United – wrapped up an impressive win for Rovers, who were stuffed 7-0 by Fulham just days earlier.

Jokanovic has failed to get Sheffield United going in the Championship this season. They’ve won only five game and lost eight now.

That leaves them 17th in the table and well short of the level to make an instant return to the Premier League.

For many fans, they want Jokanovic gone despite the fact the Serbian has managed just 17 games at the start of the season.

We look at some reaction here:

Steve Cooper was the stand out manager in the summer. Jokanovic, like Adkins was appointed on past success, but club has never been successful based on style over substance. It’s a city based on “steel” I’d like PA and Slav gone, get someone who can reunite the club. #sufc — FSBHR (@fesitvalseasons) November 6, 2021

We are in big trouble. From top to bottom this club is just drifting bakwards. Players aren’t having one bit of this manager #sufc — Jon Davies (@1JonDavies1988) November 6, 2021

Sack Slav, either beg wilder or get hecky back in! Bin these players off and play the under 23s. Build up again. It ain’t working with Slav, it ain’t worked with these players for 2 years. Start again please @SheffieldUnited #sufc — ⚔️🔴⚪️ (@Firthy_6) November 6, 2021

I don't know about you lot but I'm looking down the table, not up #sufc #twitterblades — L JD 🇻🇺🇹🇻🇵🇬 (@8LAD35) November 6, 2021

The Saudi’s decision to get rid of Wilder looks more bizarre with every game. Nothing against Slav but this ain’t working! #sufc #twitterblades — StephenKnight (@daisyproperties) November 6, 2021