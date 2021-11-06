Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘This is disgusting’ – Many Sheffield United fans call for key change after Blackburn Rovers defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield United have fallen to an eighth defeat in the Championship this afternoon, losing 3-1 to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. 

Rhian Brewster gave the Blades the perfect start, scoring inside only two minutes with his first league goal for the Blades.

However, things spiralled out of control for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side after Reda Khadra equalised on 37 minutes.

Ben Brereton Diaz scored to put Blackburn ahead in the second-half, before Ian Poveda – on loan from Leeds United – wrapped up an impressive win for Rovers, who were stuffed 7-0 by Fulham just days earlier.

Jokanovic has failed to get Sheffield United going in the Championship this season. They’ve won only five game and lost eight now.

That leaves them 17th in the table and well short of the level to make an instant return to the Premier League.

For many fans, they want Jokanovic gone despite the fact the Serbian has managed just 17 games at the start of the season.

We look at some reaction here:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

