QPR

‘This is disappointing news’ – Many QPR fans react to player blow

Published

7 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton might be forced to dip into the transfer market – with midfielder Tom Carroll facing the prospect of three months on the sidelines.

The former Tottenham man has been a regular in the side following his return to Loftus Road having joined from Swansea City last summer, but might not play again this season after suffering a torn knee ligament during Rangers’ win at Luton Town last Tuesday.

Despite the damage, Carroll surprisingly managed to complete the full 90 minutes at Kenilworth Road, although he was forced to sit out QPR’s game with Cardiff City last night, and could now miss up to around 20 Championship fixtures, depending on his recovery.

It’s a major blow for Warburton, especially with his QPR heading in the right direction following two consecutive victories, and one that could lead to the Rangers boss flexing his muscles before the January window closes on Monday week.

Here’s how the Loftus Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the news of Carroll’s injury:


