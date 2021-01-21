‘This is disappointing news’ – Many QPR fans react to player blow

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton might be forced to dip into the transfer market – with midfielder Tom Carroll facing the prospect of three months on the sidelines.

The former Tottenham man has been a regular in the side following his return to Loftus Road having joined from Swansea City last summer, but might not play again this season after suffering a torn knee ligament during Rangers’ win at Luton Town last Tuesday.

Despite the damage, Carroll surprisingly managed to complete the full 90 minutes at Kenilworth Road, although he was forced to sit out QPR’s game with Cardiff City last night, and could now miss up to around 20 Championship fixtures, depending on his recovery.

It’s a major blow for Warburton, especially with his QPR heading in the right direction following two consecutive victories, and one that could lead to the Rangers boss flexing his muscles before the January window closes on Monday week.

Here’s how the Loftus Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the news of Carroll’s injury:

This is disappointing news, along with Seny, Ilyas & Dickie, LTC has been one of our most consistent performers this season, wishing Tom a speedy and healthy recovery! #COYRS #QPR 💙 💪🏼 https://t.co/mzGX3GkFd9 — Mark Ryan (@MRRyan37) January 21, 2021

Defo need one or two CM now https://t.co/d3zHcEcfqy — QPR Travels (@QPRTravels) January 21, 2021

Gutted for Tom Carroll as he was hitting form. Hopefully we will see him out on the pitch very soon. https://t.co/GpbsnagCf7 — Conor Wells (@conwells2000) January 21, 2021

Real shame. Been really decent recently. Hope it’s not as bad as originally thought as we see you back in the hoops again soon @tom_carroll92 — Ralph Neville (@RNevofficial) January 21, 2021

Tom's been a great signing, and this is a temporary setback. He'll come back. And we're on a run anyway now. Confidence came back with Charlie. Watch us go. — A gentler kind of revenge (@at_revenge) January 21, 2021

Been excellent, such a shame — meldog (@ajmelhuish) January 21, 2021

That’s pretty much rest of the season, nightmare. — Andy Wood (@AndykWoody) January 21, 2021

Ah man. What a blow. Wishing you a speedy recovery @tom_carroll92! — Kelly 🐰 (@Kelly_QPR) January 21, 2021