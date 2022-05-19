“This is different” – Steve Cooper speaks out as Nottingham Forest gear up for play-off final v Huddersfield

Following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest are now looking forward to the play-off final against Huddersfield Town.

Forest made themselves a bit nervous after conceding two goals in the second half which made it 3-3 on aggregate.

However, a brilliant performance from goalkeeper Brice Samba which saw him save three penalties ushered Forest through to the final.

This is not the first trip to Wembley for boss Steve Cooper who was manager of Swansea City last season when they lost to Brentford in the final and having fallen short in the semi-finals the year prior, he is not immune to disappointment.

However, he has assured that his previous experiences have helped him as he told Nottinghamshire Live: “I promise you I will work even harder than I have already worked to get this. No days off.

“I will be the first one at the training ground. We will be ready.

“My experiences before are irrelevant. Those things make you stronger. They are good for you.

“It doesn’t feel like that at the time, but if it happens, they make you better and make you stronger. You’ve got to be there to win them and you’ve got to be there to lose them. I’d much rather be there to have a go.

“The two things are not joined up. This is different.”

Cooper also points out that there is plenty of experience throughout his side which can help as he said: “I’m not the only one who has had that kind of experience. Without sounding negative, Brennan [Johnson] was at Wembley last year [beaten in the play-off final with Lincoln City].

“Other people have had good and bad moments in the play-offs. But that’s what brings us together and makes us the team we are.

“Don’t come into something and not aim to be the best, or aim to finish first. Go for what’s possible. This football club deserves the best.”

The Verdict:

Having had two disappointing play-off experiences in the last two years, one of which was at Wembley, is bound to make Steve Cooper nervous about what’s to come this weekend.

However, as he points out, he knows what the occasion is like now and knows what to expect with that so he will be hoping that can help him prepare for the game.

Throughout his squad, there is plenty of Wembley experience both good and bad and now it’s about everyone coming together with what they’ve learnt to help one another and go into the game as strongly as possible.

To be able to get to Wembley given the atmosphere at both Bramall Lane and the City Ground in the semi-finals means they already have the experience of an occasion.