‘This is brilliant’, ‘Haters will say it’s fake’ – These Leeds United fans react to club tweets

With the football season temporarily halted, many clubs have had time to fill on social media and there have been plenty of somewhat unusual moments.

Most notably, Hull City played Bayer Leverkusen in a game of connect four and Leeds United decided to liven up their Twitter feed today as they fulfilled the fixture they were supposed to have against Cardiff City at 1pm today – on FIFA 20.

🙌 Get in! What a performance! 3 goals! 3 points? Who was your #LUFC man of the match? pic.twitter.com/kehTgmXtu2 — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 15, 2020

The Whites, who are top of the Championship by a point, shared updates throughout of the simulated game, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men emerging as 3-1 winners in the Welsh capital.

Patrick Bamford scored twice, with Leandro Bacuna getting one for the hosts, however a second-half free-kick from Jack Harrison sealed the win for Leeds.

As you would expect, this brought a lot of reaction from the fans of the Yorkshire club, with plenty of light-hearted responses.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Harrison, 2 assists and a beauty of a free kick 😍 — AYLINGSZN (@DanPaton5) March 15, 2020

DON'T YOU KNOW PUMP IT UP THE WHITES R GOING UP!!!! — Andy wedge (@andywedgelufc) March 15, 2020

Haters will say it’s fake — JACK (@jackleeds_) March 15, 2020

get in lads what a win — lewis (@graduati0njw) March 15, 2020

We're actaully going up and Paddy — Billy 🦏 (@BillyLUFC7) March 15, 2020

Finish the season like this please — CMCM (@cmcm52irfc) March 15, 2020

This is brilliant! 👏😂 — Gary Rockcliffe (@gary_rockcliffe) March 15, 2020