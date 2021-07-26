Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This is brilliant’, ‘Fits the bill’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent transfer news

Published

2 mins ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are in advanced talks to sign Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin. 

The 24-year-old was a regular for the Tykes last season as their shock Sky Bet Championship promotion bid eventually ended at the play-off stage and now looks set to depart Oakwell for Portman Road.

Chaplin is a versatile forward player who is capable of playing as an out and out striker, as a number ten and as a wide forward on the left where required.

He scored four goals and provided a further three assists last term and started 31 league games under Valerien Ismael.

Naturally the news of this potential signing didn’t take long to reach the Ipswich faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the news from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

