‘This is brilliant’, ‘Fits the bill’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent transfer news

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are in advanced talks to sign Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin.

The 24-year-old was a regular for the Tykes last season as their shock Sky Bet Championship promotion bid eventually ended at the play-off stage and now looks set to depart Oakwell for Portman Road.

Chaplin is a versatile forward player who is capable of playing as an out and out striker, as a number ten and as a wide forward on the left where required.

He scored four goals and provided a further three assists last term and started 31 league games under Valerien Ismael.

Naturally the news of this potential signing didn’t take long to reach the Ipswich faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the news from the supporters on Twitter.

Top signing imo. Any news your end on Edmunson? Other outlets are reporting that as close but I’m waiting for something from you boys before I get excited. Could be a busy day for signings — Connor Hume (@Connor_Hume) July 26, 2021

Think this could end the Celina deal tbh, don’t see him being brought in as another striker so would be a lw I imagine — Josh (@Jinnes_18) July 26, 2021

This would be a very very good signing, Downes going the other way perhaps. Get it done ITFC. #itfc — Steve Haggar (@shags1972) July 26, 2021

All this talk of players then BAM, stu comes out with a corker!!! — Marc Harris (@MarcHarrisITFC) July 26, 2021

A left sided player who more than fits the bill. — kevin francis (@muccletonjoe) July 26, 2021

This one came out of nowhere, previously played with Cook at #Pompey which makes some sense. Based off how Cook has set us up in pre season I’d imagine Chaplin comes in to play as the 10 with Fraser on the left & then rotations between them.#ITFC https://t.co/tuq4gD8YBO — ITFC Analytics (@ITFCAnalytics) July 26, 2021

Yes chappers 😍😍 could be seen as alternative to Celina or a number 10 option instead of crooks time will tell #itfc https://t.co/8uYCCNLYlE — Callum_ITFC96 (@fttuod) July 26, 2021

Would be another decent aquisition if this goes through. Would surely mean the end of Jackson's Town career though perhaps……. https://t.co/JiF1FBUDFe — ⚽️PeteITFC1985⚽️ (@Petieboy2013) July 26, 2021

Not taking anything away from this as it would be a great signing if it gets done. After the goal drought last season the dam is well and truly getting blown up. #itfc https://t.co/E4Bjcva9P5 — Tom Baines (@tombaines88) July 26, 2021

Love how these stories are just popping out the woodwork. Still not used to this 🤣 #itfc https://t.co/C4y3ngdKhf — Stewart's Gloves (@StewartsGloves) July 26, 2021

Now this would be a big signing! Kid is class! https://t.co/ivVwdBXtC6 — Scott Fraser (@SFraze_ITFC) July 26, 2021