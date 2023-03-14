Simon Grayson is a name familiar to many football fans up and down the country, and he now appears to be making it big in India.

He's worked for the likes of Leeds, Sunderland, and Huddersfield during his career as a manager and had plenty of highs and lows in England during that time.

He's now managing Indian Super League side Bengaluru, though, and appears to be having quite the impact with him guiding them to the final of the ISL after they beat Mumbai City in a penalty shootout.

Indeed, not a bad achievement and fans of Bengaluru have really taken a warming to Grayson, judging by the images to be coming out of India on social media.

If that's how they react to them making the final, imagine how they'll be if they win! Let's take a look at some of what has been said by football fans in response to the reception Grayson seems to be getting:

Certainly, a really impressive atmosphere and Bengaluru fans can now get excited about their team potentially becoming ISL champions.

It's a totally different achievement that Grayson would be adding to his CV as well, and credit to him for going to a totally different environment and having such a positive impact.