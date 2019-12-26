‘This is beyond a joke’, ‘Shambles’ – These Sunderland fans are furious after disappointing draw

Sunderland are now without a win in five League One games after they were held to a 0-0 draw against bottom of the table Bolton at the Stadium of Light.

Phil Parkinson was appointed as Jack Ross’ successor in October but things have not worked out for the ex-Bradford chief who is coming under serious scrutiny just a matter of months after arriving.

The dull draw against Wanderers leaves the north-east side languishing in 15th position in League One and promotion is already looking a tall order.

They trail the play-off places by seven points as we head into the New Year, although the biggest issue for those connected to the club will be the performances that the side have put in recently.

It certainly angered the fans, who were furious following the toothless display this afternoon, with many calling for another change to be made by the owners.

Here’s some of the reaction to the draw from Twitter…

Bring back Skp now #Parky Out — Starsky (@SafcStarsky) December 26, 2019

Get the conman out — James (@BaghdadCocaCola) December 26, 2019

Club statement now — Timjbrown (@tim96782499) December 26, 2019

Couldn’t score against bottom of the league, embarrassing — manny (@MannyCampbell3) December 26, 2019

5 at the back against the bottom side. What a joke. Get parky out now. — james turnbull (@jxmes123) December 26, 2019

Parkinson needs to go today. This is beyond a joke. — Stephen Nicholson (@Stephen40599877) December 26, 2019

Don’t want to hear his interview and excuses about ‘having a go’ either. Club is a shambles from top to bottom. GET HIM OUT — Richard (@AHT_MrP) December 26, 2019

Thanks for this. Ruined. My. Christmas. — Carys English (@CarysEnglish) December 26, 2019