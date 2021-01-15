‘This is becoming laughable’, ‘Questions have to be asked’ – These Bristol City fans are furious after latest player setback

Bristol City boss Dean Holden has confirmed that Cam Pring has picked up a hamstring injury, which will rule him out for a lengthy period.

Dean Holden says that Cameron Pring has picked up a hamstring injury and is set to be out for the foreseeable future – he needs a scan. More on @bristolcitylive shortly. #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) January 15, 2021

The left-back had spent the first part of the season on loan with Portsmouth, however an injury crisis at Ashton Gate, including a problem to Jay Dasilva, meant the Robins brought back the 22-year-old earlier this month.

Unfortunately for Pring, Holden revealed today that the youngster needs to see a specialist after suffering with a hamstring complaint.

As touched upon, this is the latest injury issue Bristol City have had, with reports claiming that Joe Williams and other first-team players have been unhappy with the treatment provided by the medical team.

Therefore, this news has not gone down well with the fans, who are understandably demanding answers as to what is going on.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter following Pring’s setback…

This is getting ridiculous. Derailing us season after season. But this season is even worse! — Daniel Rawlings (@danrawly1994) January 15, 2021

Seriously, questions have to be asked about the training regime. — Up the Bristmas City (@jasonspencer68) January 15, 2021

Come on now Gregor, there has to be something going on at Failand causing all these injuries that has to be looked at. Wanting to be fittest team in the league has only lead to injures that our medical team cant stop. — Matt Mehdi-Daley (@MatMehdiDaleySJ) January 15, 2021

There has to be an issue with our training/warm up methods. Fine with Pompey comes back to us and we have another player with a hamstring injury. Surely the club must recognise this needs to be looked into. — Andy Eichler (@TheEichman) January 15, 2021

Dr Death in the house! ……. This is becoming laughable. A review needs to take place if they're isn't already one underway and people being held accountable. — Kevin Taylor (@ohdontcry) January 15, 2021

It’s just not funny anymore. The sooner Andy Rolls and his medical staff is out of this club the better. The facts and articles from years ago, long before he arrived at city proves that he’s a liability and a disaster — Chris Hall (@Chrissy___Hall) January 15, 2021

jesus h! back at failand for a matter of days and THIS happens. major investigation needs to be carried out about training, facilities and therapeutics/medical side. this is getting ridiculous — GUNGA DIN (@saharaguts) January 15, 2021