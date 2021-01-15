Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘This is becoming laughable’, ‘Questions have to be asked’ – These Bristol City fans are furious after latest player setback

Published

10 mins ago

on

Bristol City boss Dean Holden has confirmed that Cam Pring has picked up a hamstring injury, which will rule him out for a lengthy period.

The left-back had spent the first part of the season on loan with Portsmouth, however an injury crisis at Ashton Gate, including a problem to Jay Dasilva, meant the Robins brought back the 22-year-old earlier this month.

Unfortunately for Pring, Holden revealed today that the youngster needs to see a specialist after suffering with a hamstring complaint.

As touched upon, this is the latest injury issue Bristol City have had, with reports claiming that Joe Williams and other first-team players have been unhappy with the treatment provided by the medical team.

Therefore, this news has not gone down well with the fans, who are understandably demanding answers as to what is going on.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter following Pring’s setback…


