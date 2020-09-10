Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This is becoming a joke’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh defender links

9 mins ago

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing LB Chateauroux defender Christopher Operi, according to journalist Gerasimos Manolidis

The Reds have been considerably active in the transfer window thus far, bringing in six new faces ahead of the new Championship campaign.

With Loic Mbe Soh set to become their seventh summer signing, Operi could quickly become their eighth soon after.

According to Gerasimos Manolidis, Forest have identified Christopher Operi as a target, with a move for Nicholas Ioannou going quiet.

Brescia have joined the race for Ioannou which has cast Forest’s move in doubt, and instead, Operi is a player who is said to be on the club’s radar.

The 23-year-old has made 49 appearances for LB Chateauroux, but only has one year left on his contract which could hint at a potential cut-price deal.

Forest already have Yuri Ribeiro at the club as their first-choice left-back, with Gaetan Bong as back-up.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this latest speculation…


