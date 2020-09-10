‘This is becoming a joke’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh defender links

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing LB Chateauroux defender Christopher Operi, according to journalist Gerasimos Manolidis

The Reds have been considerably active in the transfer window thus far, bringing in six new faces ahead of the new Championship campaign.

With Loic Mbe Soh set to become their seventh summer signing, Operi could quickly become their eighth soon after.

According to Gerasimos Manolidis, Forest have identified Christopher Operi as a target, with a move for Nicholas Ioannou going quiet.

Brescia have joined the race for Ioannou which has cast Forest’s move in doubt, and instead, Operi is a player who is said to be on the club’s radar.

The 23-year-old has made 49 appearances for LB Chateauroux, but only has one year left on his contract which could hint at a potential cut-price deal.

Forest already have Yuri Ribeiro at the club as their first-choice left-back, with Gaetan Bong as back-up.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this latest speculation…

Every man and his dog can see we need a speedy winger, we need to create but we are continually connected to defenders. Christ I know Sabri likes defending (we spend 3/4 of the match defending) but this is becoming a joke, how many more for gods sake. — Malcolm 🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@malc2002) September 10, 2020

Another defender 🤣 — Golfking7312 (@golfking12bw) September 9, 2020

Now it’s overkill unless there’s some outage we don’t know about🤷🏽‍♂️ — Clive Bentley (@clive_bentley) September 9, 2020

First placed our scouts ought to visit is the opticians — J H (@jsybloke) September 10, 2020

We literally have a team full of left backs — LittleTyla (@LittleTyla12) September 9, 2020

Start looking for an rb not an lb — chris wardle (@wards_2004) September 9, 2020

Opéri and Soh coming in sounds great for @NFFC. Just need to clear out Hefele, Benalouane. Dawson can concentrate on coaching giving us a good selection at CB with Figs, Blacket and Worrall. Might see 3 at the back with wingbacks Yuri & Gabriel #NFFC #COYR — 🔴⚪️⚽️Mike Patch🔴⚪️🌳 (@MPatchitt) September 9, 2020

Hopefully a cdm — JP (@Bo55jppnffc) September 9, 2020