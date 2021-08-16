‘This is bad news’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as former trialist links up with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have secured the signing of free agent midfielder Tom Carroll, who left Championship side Queens Park Rangers on the expiration of his contract in the summer.

The midfielder looked set to be given another chance in the second tier after he was taken on trial by Wayne Rooney’s Derby County earlier in the summer – but the Rams’ EFL-imposed transfer embargo meant only a limited number of players could be tied down to permanent deals.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, Curtis Davies, Ravel Morrison, Richard Stearman and Ryan Allsop were the lucky four that were offered deals at Pride Park prior to their Championship opener against Huddersfield Town at the start of the month.

And it looks as though the Rams could be given permission to sign ‘two or three’ more players this week, after they sent off an application to the EFL to recruit more players in the wake of Colin Kazim-Richards’ serious injury at the weekend.

But another Derby summer trialist in Sone Aluko already arrived at Portman Road earlier this month and with Carroll’s move being announced this afternoon, that’s another previous target that has been stolen from under Wayne Rooney’s eyes in the last few weeks.

After this Ipswich Town announcement then, we take a look at what some Derby County fans have had to say about this deal on Twitter.

Jagielka and Baldock left to go before we are finished for https://t.co/gIzRM9TnWp — . (@matijakrajnik92) August 16, 2021

We trial them for Ipswich 😅 https://t.co/xqePWdyyhw — Bᴇɴ (@BenjaminJJ03) August 16, 2021

Stop stealing everyone from us lads https://t.co/VSePGL6j5O — leah🐑 (@Chandler00Leah) August 16, 2021

I hate Derby County https://t.co/9AUijDS9Y5 — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) August 16, 2021

Didn't think we really need another lightweight player who isn't good in the air. We need some muscle and some fight! — Twedds (@METwedds) August 16, 2021

Confirms 2 things – i) no early relaxation of the embargo likely & ii) the standard of player Rooney is forced to look at is far from inspiring – the 2 lost already have both ended up in the division below. — Ian J Redfern (@redfern_i_j) August 16, 2021

We’re in the mud big time! Rooney must have lost it with Mel by now — ECT (@_ECT_07) August 16, 2021

This is bad news.

It suggests to me that there will be no immediate relaxation of the embargo.

With Weds looming, this is worrying! — Darren Weightman (@dazw71) August 16, 2021