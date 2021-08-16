Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘This is bad news’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as former trialist links up with Ipswich Town

Published

1 min ago

on

Ipswich Town have secured the signing of free agent midfielder Tom Carroll, who left Championship side Queens Park Rangers on the expiration of his contract in the summer.

The midfielder looked set to be given another chance in the second tier after he was taken on trial by Wayne Rooney’s Derby County earlier in the summer – but the Rams’ EFL-imposed transfer embargo meant only a limited number of players could be tied down to permanent deals.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, Curtis Davies, Ravel Morrison, Richard Stearman and Ryan Allsop were the lucky four that were offered deals at Pride Park prior to their Championship opener against Huddersfield Town at the start of the month.

And it looks as though the Rams could be given permission to sign ‘two or three’ more players this week, after they sent off an application to the EFL to recruit more players in the wake of Colin Kazim-Richards’ serious injury at the weekend.

But another Derby summer trialist in Sone Aluko already arrived at Portman Road earlier this month and with Carroll’s move being announced this afternoon, that’s another previous target that has been stolen from under Wayne Rooney’s eyes in the last few weeks.

After this Ipswich Town announcement then, we take a look at what some Derby County fans have had to say about this deal on Twitter.


