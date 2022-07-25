“This is an interesting one” – West Brom weighing up transfer move for Man United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with Manchester United attacker Hannibal Mejbri.

Sky Sports Transfer Centre (23/07, 15:25) has reported that Albion are one of a host of Championship clubs interested in the 19-year-old, who has been in around the United first team in pre-season.

But would he be a good signing for the Baggies? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

25 questions about West Brom’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 What year did West Brom win the Championship title? 2004 2008 2012 2016

Charlie Gregory

Hannibal Mejbri and West Brom seems like it could be a very good fit if a deal is pulled off.

The Man United player has been excellent for their reserve side and has even managed to put himself into the first-team fold despite being 19 years old. The attacking player has certainly earned his chance in the Championship then and given regular football, he could really shine.

The Baggies and Steve Bruce will be desperate to try and mount a promotion push in the league this season and with a signing like Mejbri, there’s a chance that they could be looking at a spot in the Premier League at the end of the campaign. He’s a player who will no doubt play above this level in the future and to allow him to thrive could be really beneficial to the Hawthorns outfit.

If Bruce signs him then, it could be their best signing of the summer window.

Ned Holmes

West Brom have hardly put a foot wrong in the summer window so far – with the signings of Okay Yokuslu, John Swift, and Jed Wallace all hugely impressive – and signing Hannibal Mejbri would help them continue that.

With Callum Robinson’s future potentially lying elsewhere, Steve Bruce should be looking to bolster his attacking options.

Signing the 19-year-old would certainly help him do that and a loan deal should help to keep the costs relatively low.

That Mejbri was getting opportunities with the Manchester United first team last term and in pre-season and already has 16 international caps shows the sort of player we are talking about here.

He’s a real creative talent that can provide cover on the flanks as well as in attacking midfield.

There’s a reason a number of Championship clubs have been linked.

Adam Jones

This is an interesting one – and the 19-year-old could end up being a useful addition for the Baggies considering John Swift’s injury concerns in recent years.

The ex-Chelsea man may have been an excellent free signing – but there’s a chance he won’t be fit throughout the 46-game season and this is why they would benefit from having another creative option.

At this stage, there are probably other areas that need to be addressed first like the full-back and forward department – but an added injection of creativity will certainly benefit a side that struggled in the final third last season.

With Mejbri not guaranteed to be one of the first names on the teamsheet though, this may be a better move for Albion than the player.