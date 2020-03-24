‘This is an interesting one’ – Update emerges on Sibley and Knight at Derby County: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu is struggling to keep star prospects Jason Knight and Louie Sibley at Pride Park, according to a report by The Sun, with the report claiming Premier League clubs are circling for the youngsters, who have broken into Derby’s first-team this season.

Knight, a 19-year-old midfielder, has made 18 starts in his 26 appearances this season, scoring four goals including both in a 2-1 home victory over Charlton Athletic in December.

Whilst Sibley, who is 18, has made eight appearances and the attacking midfielder has scored one goal, a fine strike in the 3-0 home victory over Blackburn Rovers in the Rams’ last match.

So is it a surprise the duo are attracting Premier League interest and with this in mind, are they good enough for the English top flight?

We discuss………

Ben Crump

“Of course both Sibley and Knight will gain interest whilst they continue to feature at Pride Park, but both should remain grounded for now.

“It is clear to see that Phillip Cocu trusts the young duo and minutes will only increase during his time in charge.

“This season has been a transition period for Derby, and it is clear to see both Sibley and Knight are part of Cocu’s plans moving forward.”

Can you get 100% at our Derby County quiz? Why not give it a try now!

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of the 18/19 season? (v. Reading) Mason Mount Tom Lawrence Harry Wilson Jayden Bogle

Ben Lang

“This is an interesting one given neither player boasts a wealth of experience in senior football – particularly Sibley who has made two league appearances – but it is clear to see that both players do have Premier League potential in them.

“Sibley and Knight have both been managed well by Rams boss Phillip Cocu, and they have settled in well to the Derby side as a result with both players having already displayed their ability to add attacking tenacity to the midfield zone.

“However, it does not come as much of a surprise that the duo are attracting interest from the Premier League given they are among the brightest players breaking through at Championship level, with this meaning top-flight clubs will inevitably be keeping an eye.

“Derby will surely want to refrain from offloading Sibley and Knight at this stage of their career given Cocu’s focus on youth at Pride Park, and it feels like at least another season at the club would be the best move for both players to build their experience.”

Toby Wilding

“I don’t think this is a huge surprise.

“It doesn’t really take much for teams in the Premier League to start taking an interest in young talents from further down the divisions, since they will be desperate not to miss out on the next big thing.

“As a result, the promise that both Knight and Sibley have shown this season means you feel they were always likely to attract attention from the top-flight sooner rather than later, and whether or not Derby can keep hold of them feels like it will be a big indicator of their resolve and ambition.

“Having only broken into the Rams’ first-team in the past few months, an immediate step up to the Premier League may be too big for them to make straight away, although it does seem as though they have the potential to perform at the top level in the years to come.”